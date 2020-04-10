Cornhole's trick shot king defeated Kolten Wong

Every baseball player has been finding new things to do in isolation. Some are playing video games. Others are coming up with brand new workouts. Some are probably getting super into building Star Wars models out of LEGO. And some, like Jedd Gyorko, are showing off their amazing trick shot

And some, like Jedd Gyorko, are showing off their amazing trick shot ability in cornhole. Hey, it's a sport ... kind of.

Though he hasn't shown us the painstaking hours of practice he surely put in, he's been able to boast about some pretty amazing tosses. He's gone two-handed. He showed off a nice behind-the-back move -- punctuating it with a beer chug.

He even threw one over the mezzanine and sunk it:

All that practice culminated in Friday evening, when Gyorko and his former teammate Kolten Wong challenged each other in a cornhole showdown -- with Milwaukee's "Champagne of Beers" ready to go to the winner:

The two hopped on Instagram live, with Gyorko at his home in West Virginia and Wong in St. Louis.

Their competitive spirit was obvious from the start. Wong measured the space between his two boards to make sure they were at regulation distance, and joked that he "might have thrown out my shoulder trying to practice so much."

Of course, neither took it too seriously, as they joked with fans in the comments, drank beer while playing and, in Gyorko's case, competing in not-quite-regulation slippers.

"I gotta stay comfortable," he said.

Gyorko won the first game and then took the second, too, at one point sinking all four beanbags with his kids obscuring his view of the board.

"All the people who said I needed 1,000 tries on the trick shot, there you go," Gyorko said.

After the Brewers infielder cleaned up in the third game, the two agreed to call it, with the trick shot king keeping his crown.

Of course, the best part of the showdown wasn't the game, but the trash talking the guys did with players not even taking part. Former Cardinal Michael Wacha showed up in the comments, and both Gyorko and Wong agreed that the pitcher "has no chance" against either of them.

After completely missing the board with a toss, Gyorko said, "That was my best Joe Kelly throw right there" -- referring to the Dodgers reliever's recent toss that broke a window.

And when a fan brought up Lance Lynn, Wong asked "Where's Lance Lynn at?"

Gyorko joked, "He's sweating somewhere," before adding that the pitcher is a "true gamer."