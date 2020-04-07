Joey Bats shows off his killer slider

Rick Ankiel and Adam Loewen made the switch from the mound to the batter's box. Shohei Ohtani and Brendan McKay are making a go of it as two-way players. But perhaps the most shocking position switch of all comes in the form of José Bautista. Yes, that's right: Joey Bats,

Yes, that's right: Joey Bats, he of the greatest bat flip since time immemorial, is looking to transform himself into a pitcher. With Marcus Stroman filming, Bautista -- dressed like every bro come summer time -- showed off his slider. It impressed his former Blue Jays teammate:

Since y’all thought I wasn’t being serious when I said it the first time...my bro @JoeyBats19 could EASILY pitch in a big league bullpen. Easily. Sinker, slider, and changeup are MLB ready! pic.twitter.com/L533VFKp2e — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) April 7, 2020

While it's hard to believe that Bautista would be successful -- he's 39 years old and didn't play in the Majors last season -- we've learned better than to bet against him. After all, he was passed among four different teams as a Rule 5 player in 2004, then spent five years as a below-average utility man before transforming himself into one of the game's most fearsome sluggers. If he says he's a pitcher now, well, maybe he's a pitcher.