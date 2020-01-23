Larry Walker's parents react to his HOF election

It was going to be tight. That's all anyone knew as the hours ticked down and the 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame results were announced. With the ballots that had been publicly revealed and collected, it was clear that Expos and Rockies legend Larry Walker was going to be right

It was going to be tight. That's all anyone knew as the hours ticked down and the 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame results were announced. With the ballots that had been publicly revealed and collected, it was clear that Expos and Rockies legend Larry Walker was going to be right on the border of induction, with only a small handful of votes determining if he would be getting a plaque or not in his final year of eligibility.

Walker himself did not expect it that morning:

Although I believe I’m going to come up a little short today I still wanna thank all you that have been pulling for me and showing your support. I’m grateful for all of you! It’s been fun leading up to today reading everyone’s thoughts. Cheers 🍻 LW — Larry Walker (@Cdnmooselips33) January 21, 2020

But, just like when Walker thought there were three outs, he was wrong. Wearing the hottest new trend in fashion -- a Spongebob Squarepants shirt -- Walker was captured hearing the amazing news.

But Walker wasn't the only person with a lot riding on this decision: His parents had decades to wait for this moment, including all the hard work long before Walker was ever paid to swing the bat. So, when they heard the news, well ... you should really just watch it:

Feel good content of the day 😭



Larry Walker Sr. watching his son get the call into the Baseball Hall of Fame will make your heart melt.



📽️: @JayJanower pic.twitter.com/s4Ch89d651 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 21, 2020

It's at this time that I would like to remind you that Walker's parents are named Larry and Mary, and his brothers are named Gary, Carey and Barry -- which is definitely information that should wind up on his plaque.