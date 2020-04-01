London Series featuring Cubs, Cards canceled

MLB announced Wednesday that the Mitel & MLB Present London Series has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Cubs and Cardinals were scheduled to play two games at London Stadium from June 13-14. MLB didn't announce plans for rescheduling the games. • Further information, FAQs This would have

This would have been the second edition of the London Series. Last year, the Yankees and Red Sox played the inaugural series from June 29-30. The Yankees won both games.

The 2019 London Series marked the first MLB games played in Europe.

MLB previously canceled two other international baseball events that were scheduled for the 2020 season -- the Mexico City Series between the Padres and D-backs and the Puerto Rico Series between the Mets and Marlins. Both of those series were scheduled for April. Those games were rescheduled to be played in the home teams' cities.

The start of the MLB regular season is currently delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cardinals were slated to be the home team for this year's London Series.