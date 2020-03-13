'It was pretty surreal': Mariners await next step

PEORIA, Ariz. -- Mariners players and staff awoke to a new reality Friday as Spring Training reached “uncharted waters” territory, in the words of manager Scott Servais. With Major League Baseball postponing all Spring Training games and at least delaying the first two weeks of the regular season Thursday due

With Major League Baseball postponing all Spring Training games and at least delaying the first two weeks of the regular season Thursday due to the coronavirus threat, the Mariners held a team meeting Friday morning and then largely dispersed for the weekend while awaiting further instructions.

The Mariners plan to keep their players in Arizona and continue practicing at their Peoria complex until games resume, whenever that might be, but for this weekend at least they’ll divide the number of players in their facility into smaller groups and keep the activity to light catch or weight lifting.

Baseball players are largely creatures of habit, so having their routine shattered and games abruptly canceled just two weeks before the start of the season came as a shock Thursday afternoon, when Mariners chairman and CEO John Stanton delivered news of the shutdown.

“It kind of felt like a movie, honestly,” said rookie pitcher Justin Dunn. “It hasn’t really felt real.”

Dunn and fellow starter Taijuan Walker were throwing in the bullpen when Servais pulled everyone into the clubhouse.

“Skip walked over and said, ‘Shut it down,’” Dunn said. “We were like, ‘What’s going on?’ You never get told to shut a bullpen down, so we knew it was important. But we were glad to get some information and glad that we’re trying to get things under control and do the right thing for everybody. We’re just hoping to get some more information and keep learning about what’s going on and how we’re going to handle the whole process.”

For now, the Mariners’ plan is to proceed with caution and limit the gatherings of players and staff as much as possible.

“We’ve talked about coming in with groups where you may have 20-25 players in at one time versus 50,” Servais said. “Also in our building, there’s about 150 Minor League players as well. So we’re just trying to limit the exposure of the number of people in the building at the same time.

“I think once we get through the weekend, we may have a little bit more clarification from MLB and the Players Association on where we go. But this is just the beginning. We have to be really cautious, make good decisions and educate our players as best we can.”

That’s the practical part of the situation. The Mariners will map out a plan and likely begin ramping up on-field practices again next week. Servais said they’ll try to maintain pitchers’ throwing levels close to where they’re at now -- about 3-4 innings and 60 pitch counts for the starters -- so they won’t have to start back from scratch when games resume.

So by early next week, hitters will hit, pitchers will throw, coaches will conduct fielding and fundamental drills. But there will be no games for at least a month, and there is no assurance when those games will return. And that uncertainty and the way it all played out led Servais to call Thursday “one of the craziest days I’ve had in baseball.”

Servais compared it to the labor strike that shut down MLB for seven months at the end of 1994 and spring of ’95 when he was a catcher with the Astros, though he understands this situation stretches far wider.

“It was pretty surreal yesterday,” Servais said. “It was a [strange] day -- not just for baseball, but all over our country with the number of live sporting events shut down. A lot of people are impacted. But that is not the important thing here. The important thing is we do the right thing for everyone in our country and certainly Seattle, where it’s been hit really, really hard.

“You see the number of people struggling and dealing with the situation, health-wise, but also what it's done to the economy," Servais said. "It really affects everybody. Baseball is just a very, very minute part of this.

“We will adjust. We will be back. It just has to be at the right time."

Greg Johns has covered the Mariners since 1997, and for MLB.com since 2011. Follow him on Twitter @GregJohnsMLB.