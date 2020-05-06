Marlins launch Pick A Player feature for fans

MIAMI -- At a time when there are no live MLB games being played, the Marlins are introducing a creative fantasy baseball opportunity for fans to participate in through simulated games. It is all part of a fan engagement initiative from the Marlins while the 2020 baseball season has been

It is all part of a fan engagement initiative from the Marlins while the 2020 baseball season has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Marlins’ Home Run Rewards program has launched Pick A Player, a new interactive feature that allows fans to select a player and earn points based off the player’s performance in that day’s simulated Marlins game.

Participating fans have the chance to earn points every time the Marlins play a simulated game. The Marlins have also created other point-earning opportunities for Home Run Rewards cardholders in advance of the delayed 2020 season through point codes referenced on podcasts, past game rebroadcasts and via social posts as well as in recognition of fan contributions to the Marlins Foundation Home Plate Meals Relief Fund.

Along with the simulated fantasy plan, the Marlins also are featuring a new rewards promotion through Home Run Rewards -- 20 Rewards in 20 Days.

A new reward opportunity will be available each day in early May for Home Run Rewards cardholders to redeem their earned points balance. Fans who sign up for Home Run Rewards are immediately eligible to take advantage of the 20 Rewards in 20 Days. Rewards include unique Marlins experiences, memorabilia or offers, such as:

• Autographed item from Lewis Brinson, Harold Ramirez, Miguel Rojas or Ryne Stanek

• Game-used equipment from Jorge Alfaro, Jon Berti or Caleb Smith

• Video chat with Sandy Alcantara, Jazz Chisholm, Isan Díaz or Jordan Yamamoto

• Face off against a Marlins player in MLB The Show 2020

• Fanatics shopping opportunity, FOX Sports Florida experience, flash offers and more

Fans are encouraged to sign up today at Marlins.com/Rewards to take advantage of the newest enhancements to the program; registration takes less than 90 seconds.

All Marlins fans are eligible to join this free interactive rewards program, and Marlins Members receive the benefit of automatic enrollment along with preferred status and reward advantages with this new format. Home Run Rewards provides fans the opportunity to earn rewards points to redeem for exclusive experiences, memorabilia and more.

