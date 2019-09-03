Here are the Marlins' Top 10 HRs of the decade

The Marlins have never been a home run-happy franchise. Part of that is because they have played in spacious Marlins Park since 2012, and before that, it was the expansive Hard Rock Stadium. Perhaps that will change moving forward, with the Marlins recently announcing that the outfield fences in center

Perhaps that will change moving forward, with the Marlins recently announcing that the outfield fences in center and right-center will be adjusted in 2020. But in the decade from 2010-19, the Marlins ranked 29th in the Majors in home runs (1,371). And that was with Giancarlo Stanton homering 267 times with the organization. Only the Giants (1,319) had fewer home runs in the decade than the Marlins. (The Yankees were first with 2,168.)

Still, the Marlins had plenty of memorable, and some emotional, blasts in the past 10 seasons. MLB.com ranks the Top 10 of the decade.

1) Gordon after José Fernández’s death

Date: Sept. 26, 2016

Dee Gordon hit just one home run in 2016, and there wasn’t a dry eye in the stadium by the time he crossed home plate. The day after José Fernández was killed in a boating accident, the entire Marlins team wore No. 16 jerseys with Fernández on the back. Gordon led off against Bartolo Colon, and the left-handed hitting speedster stepped to the plate as a right-handed hitter. It was prearranged with the umpires and the Mets, as Gordon, paying his own tribute, simulated Fernández's stance. After taking one pitch, Gordon switched to his natural side. Two pitches later, Gordon had a surreal moment, homering into the second deck in right field. A tearful Gordon was embraced by his teammates in the dugout, and the moment remains one of the most moving and memorable in franchise history. More >

2) Stanton sets franchise record

Date: Aug. 14, 2017

For 21 years, Gary Sheffield held the Marlins’ single-season home run mark of 42, set in 1996. The mark wasn’t really seriously challenged, as no other player in club history had even reached 40. That was until Stanton forged his way into the team record books during his 2017 National League Most Valuable Player Award-winning season. In mid-August, Stanton turned on a fastball from Giants lefty Ty Blach and drove the ball into the visiting bullpen in the Marlins’ 8-3 win over the Giants at Marlins Park. Home run No. 43 on the season extended Stanton’s streak to five straight games with at least one homer. During his hot stretch, he homered 10 times in 11 games. The record-setting blast, projected by Statcast to have traveled 382 feet with an exit speed of 95.1 mph, was his softest-hit home run to date since Statcast was launched in 2015. More >

3) Stanton slams and breaks scoreboard

Date: May 21, 2012

In Marlins lore, Stanton could have his own home run list. His 267 homers with the Marlins are 171 more than second place on the list (Marcell Ozuna with 96). Among his most impressive blasts was the grand slam he crushed off Jamie Moyer and the Rockies in Marlins Park's inaugural season. It’s because that one literally left a mark. Stanton pulled his liner to left, and it stayed just fair, smacking into the auxiliary scoreboard, knocking out several light panels. Then 22, Stanton had his Roy Hobbs moment off Moyer, then 49. More >

4) Fernández homers, benches clear vs. Atlanta

Date: Sept. 11, 2013

Tempers flared and benches cleared after José Fernández’s first big league home run, which came at Marlins Park against the Braves. Due to an innings limit, Fernández made his final start in his NL Rookie of the Year Award winning season. Fernández admired his home run off Mike Minor, and the Braves weren’t too happy about it. First baseman Evan Gattis and third baseman Chris Johnson each had words with Fernández as he rounded the bases. Then, at home plate, catcher Brian McCann waited and exchanged words, and players came onto the field. Tempers were brewing throughout the game, and afterward, Fernández apologized for escalating the situation. More >

5) Infante belts first Marlins’ HR at Marlins Park

Date: April 15, 2012

Marlins Park, which opened in 2012, featured a colorful and controversial 72-foot sculpture in center field, programmed to spin in motion every time the home team hit a home run. It took the fourth home game and an unlikely candidate to trigger the sculpture. In a lineup that included proven power hitters like Giancarlo Stanton, Hanley Ramirez, Logan Morrison and Gaby Sanchez, Omar Infante hit the historic first home run ever by a Miami player at Marlins Park. In the second inning, Infante went deep off the Astros' J.A. Happ, and the crowd of 34,232 went wild as water splashed and the mechanical Marlins sculpture twirled for nearly 30 seconds.

6) Ozuna hits one to rafters at Tampa Bay

Date: May 3, 2017

Ozuna didn’t just hit one over the wall off Blake Snell. He tried to hit it out of Tropicana Field entirely. Ozuna crushed a towering shot to left off Snell, and the ball struck the Rays’ 2011 American League Wild Card banner that draped off the rafters. Statcast projected the home run traveled 468 feet, which had the Marlins and others saying that reading shortchanged what some felt was one of the longest home runs ever at Tampa Bay. More >

7) Ichiro's showstopping homer at Safeco

Date: April 19, 2017

On the day the Mariners honored Ichiro with a bobblehead, the legendary outfielder reciprocated by giving the fans a memory of a lifetime. In what many surmised could be Ichiro’s final at-bat at Seattle, the then 43-year-old belted a home run. It came in Miami’s 10-5 loss to the Mariners but was vintage Ichiro, who played three seasons with the Marlins long after he became an iconic international figure in Seattle. It was his first homer at Seattle since April 18, 2012. The home run indeed ended up being Ichiro’s last at Safeco Field, but it wasn’t his last at-bat. Ichiro closed out his legendary MLB career with Seattle in 2018-19. More >

8) Díaz's debut to remember off deGrom

Date: Aug. 5, 2019

Isan Díaz made his first MLB hit a family affair, and all the raw emotion was captured by FOX Sports Florida. As Díaz entered for his third at-bat, his father, Raul, was being interviewed. In mid-sentence, Díaz crushed a Jacob deGrom fastball for a home run to right field for his first big league hit. Raul went crazy as his son circled the bases. Díaz’s big league debut was heavily hyped, as he was the Marlins’ No. 5-ranked prospect, and regarded as the organization’s second baseman of the future. More >

9) In a flash, Gordon blisters inside-the-park home run

Date: June 30, 2015

Dee Gordon was off to the races after splitting the gap for a three-run, inside-the-park home run off Giants right-hander Ryan Vogelsong in a Marlins’ 5-3 win. Gordon, who stole an MLB-high 58 bases, delivered the first ever inside-the-park home run at Marlins Park. He wasn’t going to be denied. According to Statcast, his top sprint speed reached 20.58 mph, and he circled the bases in a mere 14.298 seconds. More >

10) Petersen hits final Marlins’ homer at old ballpark

Date: Sept. 27, 2011

Bryan Petersen hit just two home runs in 181 big league games from 2010-12. One made Marlins history, coming on the second-to-last game of the 2011 season. With two outs in the ninth inning, off Washington left-hander Doug Slaten, the left-handed hitting Petersen delivered a walk-off home run to right field. It ended up being the final home run hit by a Marlins’ player in the organization’s first home, then known as Sun Life Stadium. The blast gave the Florida Marlins a 3-2 win over the Nationals. The Marlins closed out that year with a 3-1 loss the next day. Then in 2012, the franchise became the Miami Marlins and moved into Marlins Park.

