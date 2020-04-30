Mets issue update on 2020 season, ticketing

We recognize that our fans have questions. However, given the unprecedented nature and fluidity of what is taking place, we appreciate your patience as we work through the many aspects and details of this continually evolving situation. When updated official information becomes available, the Mets will communicate it to their

We recognize that our fans have questions. However, given the unprecedented nature and fluidity of what is taking place, we appreciate your patience as we work through the many aspects and details of this continually evolving situation.

When updated official information becomes available, the Mets will communicate it to their fans promptly and through a variety of channels, including our website at mets.com and mets.com/2020updates.

We thank you for your understanding as we collectively navigate through this challenging time, and we wish good health and safety to all the members of our extended Mets Family.

Impacted Games

At this time, the following 2020 Mets regular season home games are considered impacted and the below ticket information addresses these games:

Thursday March 26, 2020: Washington Nationals @ 1:10 p.m.

Saturday March 28, 2020: Washington Nationals @ 4:05 p.m.

Sunday March 29, 2020: Washington Nationals @ 1:10 p.m.

Monday March 30, 2020: Philadelphia Phillies @ 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday March 31, 2020: Philadelphia Phillies @ 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday April 1, 2020: Philadelphia Phillies @ 1:10 p.m.

Monday April 13, 2020: Atlanta Braves @ 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday April 14, 2020: Atlanta Braves @ 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday April 15, 2020: Atlanta Braves @ 7:10 p.m.

Thursday April 16, 2020: Atlanta Braves @ 7:10 p.m.

Friday April 17, 2020: Milwaukee Brewers @ 7:10 p.m.

Saturday April 18, 2020: Milwaukee Brewers @ 7:10 p.m.

Sunday April 19, 2020: Milwaukee Brewers @ 7:09 p.m.

Tuesday April 21, 2020: Miami Marlins @ 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday April 22, 2020: Miami Marlins @ 7:10 p.m.

Thursday April 23, 2020: Miami Marlins @ 7:10 p.m.

Mets Season Ticket Holders (including Partial Plan Holders)

Mets Season Ticket Holders (including Partial Plan Holders) with tickets for impacted games originally scheduled from March 26 through the end of April will receive credit for all payments made towards these games in their 2020 Season Ticket package. Credit is valid towards the following:

2021 Season Ticket package

Group and individual tickets to 2020 and 2021 ticketed regular season home games at Citi Field, subject to availability (Blackout dates may apply)

2020 and 2021 regular season Prepaid Parking at Citi Field

2020 and 2021 Concessions at Citi Field (Restrictions may apply)

Additionally, all season ticket accounts will receive bonus credit equal to 20% of their 2020 season ticket payments for impacted games with a maximum bonus credit of $15,000 per account. Bonus credit is valid for the following:

Upgrade 2021 Season Ticket package or location

Group and individual tickets to 2020 and 2021 ticketed regular season home games at Citi Field, subject to availability (Blackout dates may apply)

2020 and 2021 regular season Prepaid Parking at Citi Field

2020 and 2021 Concessions at Citi Field (Restrictions may apply)

Bonus credit has no cash value and expires at the conclusion of the 2021 regular season.

Information on how to access and utilize bonus credit will be communicated to all Season Ticket Holders at a later date.

2020 Group Ticket Purchasers

Group ticket purchasers for any impacted games originally scheduled from March 26 through the end of April will receive credit for all payments made towards these games. Credit is valid towards the following:

Tickets to 2020 or 2021 ticketed regular season home games at Citi Field, subject to availability (Blackout dates may apply)

Group purchasers with tickets to Opening Day originally scheduled for Thursday, March 26 at Citi Field will receive priority access to group tickets for the first ticketed 2020 regular season home game at Citi Field or 2021 Opening Day at Citi Field, subject to availability.

Additionally, group purchasers will receive bonus credit equal to 10% of their payment(s) for impacted games with a maximum bonus credit of $15,000 per account. Bonus credit is valid towards the following:

Tickets to 2020 or 2021 ticketed regular season home games at Citi Field, subject to availability (Blackout dates may apply)

Bonus credit has no cash value and expires at the conclusion of the 2021 regular season.

2020 Individual Game Tickets purchased via mets.com or 718-507-TIXX

Fans with paid individual game tickets purchased via mets.com or 718-507-TIXX for any impacted games originally scheduled from March 26 through the end of April will receive credit for all payments made towards these games. Credit is valid towards the following:

Tickets to 2020 or 2021 ticketed regular season home games at Citi Field, subject to availability (Blackout dates may apply)

Fans with paid individual game tickets to Opening Day originally scheduled for Thursday, March 26 at Citi Field will receive priority access to individual tickets for the first ticketed 2020 regular season home game at Citi Field or 2021 Opening Day at Citi Field, subject to availability.

Additionally, individual game ticket purchasers will receive bonus credit equal to 10% of their payment(s) for impacted games with a maximum bonus credit of $15,000 per account. Bonus credit is valid for the following:

Tickets to 2020 or 2021 ticketed regular season home games at Citi Field, subject to availability (Blackout dates may apply)

Bonus credit has no cash value and expires at the conclusion of the 2021 regular season.

Credit can be consumed via fans’ My Mets Tickets account beginning on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 10 a.m.

2020 Individual Game Tickets purchased at the Citi Field Box Office

Fans with paid individual games tickets purchased at the Citi Field Box Office for any impacted games originally scheduled from March 26 through the end of April can exchange those tickets at the Citi Field Box Office towards any 2020 or 2021 ticketed regular season home game at Citi Field, subject to availability (Blackout dates may apply), once normal business hours resume.

For exchanges, a 10% bonus credit can be utilized at the time of exchange only, subject to availability (Blackout dates may apply).

Bonus credit has no cash value and expires at the conclusion of the 2021 regular season.

2020 Complimentary Ticket Holders

Fans with complimentary tickets, claimed via a Ticket Voucher Redemption Program, for any impacted games originally scheduled from March 26 through the end of April will be credited with a Ticket Voucher that can be used for eligible 2020 or 2021 ticketed regular season home games at Citi Field, subject to availability (Blackout dates will apply).

Fans with unused vouchers should retain their voucher codes and can utilize them for eligible 2020 or 2021 ticketed regular season home games, subject to availability (Blackout dates will apply).

Voucher redemption for remaining eligible 2020 regular season home games can be done via fans’ My Mets Tickets account beginning on Thursday, May 7 at 10 a.m. Voucher redemption for eligible 2021 regular season home games will be announced at a later date.

All other complimentary tickets and those marked “NO RAINCHECK” have no value and are not eligible for credit or exchange.

Additional Information

Fans with paid individual or group tickets for impacted games looking to utilize credit for 2021 regular season home games can begin applying their credit when 2021 tickets go on-sale. A 2021 ticket on-sale date will be communicated at a later date.

Fans seeking a refund instead of a credit for tickets to impacted games originally scheduled from March 26 through the end of April can submit an online request via their My Mets Tickets account beginning on Thursday, May 7 at 10 a.m. All ticket refunds will result in the forfeiture of bonus credit and priority ticket access.

Those who have purchased tickets from any other party, besides the Mets, should contact that party directly to determine their policies.

Bonus credit and priority ticket access does not apply to certain ineligible accounts.

Ticket policies are subject to revision, and should circumstances or policies change further, the Mets will provide further information at that time.