Mets hire Luis Rojas as new manager

Luis Rojas is set to become the Mets' new manager. New York is working to finalize a multiyear deal with Rojas, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen announced Wednesday. Rojas will take over for Carlos Beltrán, after the Mets and Beltrán agreed to part ways last week, less than three months

Luis Rojas is set to become the Mets' new manager. New York is working to finalize a multiyear deal with Rojas, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen announced Wednesday.

Rojas will take over for Carlos Beltrán, after the Mets and Beltrán agreed to part ways last week, less than three months after he was named manager and before he managed a game for the club.

• Everything you need to know about Luis Rojas

The 38-year-old Rojas served as the Mets' quality control coach last season, his first on the big league staff. The son of longtime Major League player and manager Felipe Alou and half-brother of Moises Alou, Rojas managed in the Mets' Minor League system at Double-A Binghamton, Class A Advanced St. Lucie and Class A Savannah. He was first hired as a coach in 2007.

Luis Rojas was voted by his peers as the Best Managerial Prospect in the FSL in 2015 and 2016 and Best Managerial Prospect in the SAL in 2014 for Baseball America's MiLB Best Tools voting. https://t.co/pcY4r71zZ8 — JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) January 22, 2020

Rojas was considered one of the club's top internal candidates for manager. Rojas interviewed for the Mets' manager job earlier this offseason before it went to Beltrán. He was the only candidate the Mets interviewed from their own coaching staff in their original search.

Beltrán was named in MLB's report on the Astros' sign-stealing practices during the 2017 season, when he was with Houston in his final season as a player.

After he and the Mets parted ways, Beltrán said in a statement, "I’m grateful to them for giving me the opportunity, but we agreed this decision is in the best interest of the team. I couldn’t let myself be a distraction for the team."

David Adler is a reporter for MLB.com based in New York. Follow him on Twitter at @_dadler.