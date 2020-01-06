How Mets' Opening Day roster is shaping up

NEW YORK -- With a new year comes the realization that, in five short weeks, the Mets will gather in Port St. Lucie, Fla. to begin another season. Although general manager Brodie Van Wagenen will continue to poke around for upgrades between now and then, the Mets’ roster appears to

NEW YORK -- With a new year comes the realization that, in five short weeks, the Mets will gather in Port St. Lucie, Fla. to begin another season. Although general manager Brodie Van Wagenen will continue to poke around for upgrades between now and then, the Mets’ roster appears to be reasonably complete. Here’s an updated snapshot of how their Opening Day configuration might look:

Catcher

Locks: Wilson Ramos

Possibilities: Tomas Nido , Ali Sanchez , free agent/trade

The Mets publicly committed to Ramos early in the offseason, all while keeping an eye out for attractive backup options. The easiest and most likely solution will be for them to bring back Nido, who can compete with the 22-year-old Sanchez and others this spring.

First base

Locks: Pete Alonso

Possibilities: Dominic Smith

Coming off a 53-homer season as a rookie, Alonso should again start 150-plus games in 2020. It seems likely at this point that Smith will stick around to back him up, though Smith’s better path to playing time is in the outfield.

Second base

Locks: Robinson Canó

Possibilities: Jed Lowrie , Luis Guillorme

Whether they like it or not, the Mets are committed to Canó for four more seasons at big money. Health may be an issue for him at age 37, but the team can ask Jeff McNeil to slide over to second when Canó needs a break. The Mets are also hopeful to receive some production from Lowrie, who gave them eight plate appearances in the first season of a two-year, $20 million contract. Despite all those question marks, the Mets have enough depth to feel comfortable at this position.

Shortstop

Locks: Amed Rosario

Possibilities: Luis Guillorme, Max Moroff

Rosario’s breakout gives the Mets confidence that shortstop is covered as well, both in 2020 and for the foreseeable future. Despite a rash of Francisco Lindor trade rumors that went nowhere, the Mets are committed to seeing Rosario continue to grow. Neither Guillorme nor Moroff will receive significant playing time unless Rosario suffers an injury.

Third base

Locks: Jeff McNeil

Possibilities: J.D. Davis , Jed Lowrie

The Mets have been clear that they consider McNeil their everyday third baseman, though it’s possible Davis will also receive reps there in spring. Both players will be cogs of the starting lineup one way or the other, which was the Mets’ plan going into the offseason; they never seriously pursued Anthony Rendon, Josh Donaldson or any other top-flight third baseman on the open market.

Outfield

Locks: Michael Conforto , Brandon Nimmo , J.D. Davis, Jake Marisnick

Possibilities: Yoenis Céspedes , Dominic Smith, Jarrett Parker

Despite months’ worth of rumors connecting the Mets to Starling Marte, Mookie Betts and others, plus speculation that they might ship Nimmo out of town, the Mets appear likely to enter this season with a familiar outfield: Davis, Nimmo and Conforto, from left to right. The team acquired Marisnick as a defensive-minded option to spell Nimmo in center, and Smith is still around to back up in left. The wild card here is Céspedes, whose renegotiated contract eliminated a potential barrier to playing time. Until the Mets report to Spring Training, they won’t have a great idea of how much -- if anything -- Céspedes can provide after losing more than a season and a half to injuries.

Starting pitchers

Locks: Jacob deGrom , Noah Syndergaard , Marcus Stroman

Possibilities: Michael Wacha , Rick Porcello , Steven Matz

While no one is saying so explicitly, the Mets seem committed to giving Wacha and Porcello first crack at rotation jobs. That means Matz would be the odd man out of the rotation, likely pushing him to the bullpen. Seth Lugo also badly wants to start, but there isn’t a clear path for him to do so barring multiple injuries in front of him.

Relievers

Locks: Edwin Díaz , Seth Lugo , Dellin Betances , Jeurys Familia , Justin Wilson , Brad Brach

Possibilities: Steven Matz, Robert Gsellman , Chasen Shreve , Paul Sewald , Tyler Bashlor , Daniel Zamora

Although manager Carlos Beltrán indicated he wants Díaz to close, Lugo is a decent bet to steal some saves from him -- at least early in the season. The Mets hope both Díaz and Familia can rebound, and a significant portion of the team’s success may depend on it; outside of Betances, this is largely the same group that ranked 25th in the Majors in bullpen ERA last season. Realistically, Wacha and Porcello will be in the rotation, leaving Matz as the most likely starting pitcher to shift to the bullpen. But a single injury is all it will take to change that plan.

