Top 100 Right Now starts tonight on Network

Mike Trout? Christian Yelich? Cody Bellinger? Alex Bregman? Mookie Betts? Which players do you think are the best in baseball right now?

MLB Network is unveiling its Top 100 players over three nights starting on Tuesday, with each segment airing from 9-11 p.m. ET. You won't want to miss it.

The first night will count down from No. 100 to No. 61 on the list. The program continues at the same time on Wednesday, covering No. 60 to No. 21.

Last comes the top tier of superstars on Thursday's final countdown: No. 20 to No. 1. The first half of the show will cover Nos. 20-11, before the Top 100 Right Now concludes with the top 10 players in baseball.

MLB Network already broke down the top 10 players at each position entering 2020. Now it's time for the overall list. Here's the full Top 100 Right Now schedule (all times ET):

Tuesday, Feb. 11

9-10 p.m.: Nos. 100-81 | 10-11 p.m.: Nos. 80-61

Wednesday, Feb. 12

9-10 p.m.: Nos. 60-41 | 10-11 p.m.: Nos. 40-21

Thursday, Feb. 13

9-10 p.m.: Nos. 20-11 | 10-11 p.m.: Nos. 10-1

Who will top the list for 2020? Who will break into the top 10 this year? Tune in to find out.

Last year -- no surprise -- Mike Trout came in as MLB's No. 1 player, followed by nine more of baseball's brightest stars.

Here's what the 2019 top 10 looked like:

1) Mike Trout -- OF, Angels

2) Mookie Betts -- OF, Red Sox

3) Nolan Arenado -- 3B, Rockies

4) Francisco Lindor -- SS, Indians

5) Max Scherzer -- RHP, Nationals

6) José Altuve -- 2B, Astros

7) Alex Bregman -- 3B, Astros

8) Christian Yelich -- OF, Brewers

9) Jose Ramirez -- 3B, Indians

10) Jacob deGrom -- RHP, Mets

And you can see last season's entire Top 100 list right here.

But it's a new year, and there are sure to be some big changes for 2020.

MLB Network's production and research team use statistical and scouting analysis to rank the Top 100 players in MLB for the 2020 season. MLB Network’s formula to rank the top 100 players differs from the Shredder, which is used to determine MLB Network’s annual ranking lists for the Top 10 players at each position.