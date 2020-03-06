MLB players make their picks for The Vault

MLB’s new Vault contest is asking fans to pick which individuals and teams will lead the league in nine different categories from 2020-29. But hey, why stop at fans? What about the players? After all, it's always fun to have a window into whom players consider the best among their

MLB’s new Vault contest is asking fans to pick which individuals and teams will lead the league in nine different categories from 2020-29. But hey, why stop at fans? What about the players? After all, it's always fun to have a window into whom players consider the best among their peers.

Here's a look at some Vault picks from players around MLB, as well as some quotes from them on the reasons for their selections.

Note: Players were not allowed to choose their own club or any of their teammates.

Nelson Cruz, Twins

Home runs: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. -- “He’s a freak athlete with a lot of pop. If he shows what he showed in the Minors, it’s going to be a remarkable career. Probably this year he’s going to show who he really is.”

Hits: Gleyber Torres

Wins (pitcher): Mike Soroka

Strikeouts (pitcher): Shane Bieber

Wins (team): Yankees

World Series championships: Yankees

MVP Awards: Mike Trout

Cy Young Awards: Bieber

All-Star Games: Fernando Tatis Jr.

Elvis Andrus, Rangers

Home runs: Mike Trout

Hits: José Altuve

Wins (pitcher): Jacob deGrom

Strikeouts (pitcher): Gerrit Cole

Wins (team): Yankees

World Series championships: Yankees

MVP Awards: Mike Trout

Cy Young Awards: Max Scherzer

All-Star Games: Mike Trout -- "It's hard to pick against Mike Trout for anything."

Billy McKinney, Blue Jays

Home runs: Eloy Jiménez

Hits: Ronald Acuña Jr.

Wins (pitcher): Shane Bieber

Strikeouts (pitcher): Walker Buehler

Wins (team): Yankees

World Series championships: Padres

MVP Awards: Juan Soto

Cy Young Awards: Walker Buehler

All-Star Games: Gleyber Torres

Cole Tucker, Pirates

Home runs: Cody Bellinger

Hits: Tatis Jr. -- “You’ve got to go with youth here. … Austin Meadows would be a good pick. Can’t pick (teammate) Brian Reynolds. I kind of like Tatis. He’s young. I really like Tatis. Acuña or Tatis would be my pick, so I’m going to go Tatis because he’s a shortstop and show him some love."

Wins (pitcher): Jack Flaherty -- “Shane Bieber is a sneaky good pick. He’s so good and accurate and just nails. … I like Bieber or Flaherty. I’ve got more hits off Bieber than Flaherty, so I’m going to go Flaherty.”

Strikeouts (pitcher): Nate Pearson -- “Nate Pearson, dear God. I like Pearson. I played behind him in the Fall League. I’m going to go Pearson. One hundred miles per hour is hard to hit now. It’s probably going to be hard to hit in 10 years.”

Wins (team): Yankees -- “It would be helpful if I was super into MLB Pipeline and knew everything about everybody. … Just based off history, I’ll go with the Yankees.”

World Series championships: Braves

MVP Awards: Ronald Acuña Jr.

Cy Young Awards: Gerrit Cole

All-Star Games: Matt Chapman

Hunter Dozier, Royals

Home runs: Pete Alonso

Hits: Ronald Acuña Jr.

Wins (pitcher): Walker Buehler

Strikeouts (pitcher): Jack Flaherty

Wins (team): Braves

World Series championships: Braves

MVP Awards: Mike Trout

Cy Young Awards: Jack Flaherty

All-Star Games: Ronald Acuña Jr.

Miguel Rojas, Marlins

Home runs: Pete Alonso

Hits: Ronald Acuña Jr.

Wins (pitcher): Walker Buehler

Strikeouts (pitcher): Jacob deGrom

Wins (team): Dodgers

World Series championships: White Sox

MVP Awards: Juan Soto

Cy Young Awards: Jacob deGrom

All-Star Games: Javier Báez

Corey Seager, Dodgers

Home runs: Aaron Judge

Strikeouts (pitcher): Jacob deGrom

MVPs: Mike Trout

Hits: Christian Yelich

Wins (team): Yankees

Cy Young Awards: deGrom

Wins (pitcher): deGrom

World Series championships: No Answer

All-Star Games: Nolan Arenado