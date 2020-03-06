MLB players make their picks for The Vault
MLB’s new Vault contest is asking fans to pick which individuals and teams will lead the league in nine different categories from 2020-29. But hey, why stop at fans? What about the players? After all, it's always fun to have a window into whom players consider the best among their peers.
Here's a look at some Vault picks from players around MLB, as well as some quotes from them on the reasons for their selections.
Note: Players were not allowed to choose their own club or any of their teammates.
Nelson Cruz, Twins
Home runs: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. -- “He’s a freak athlete with a lot of pop. If he shows what he showed in the Minors, it’s going to be a remarkable career. Probably this year he’s going to show who he really is.”
Hits: Gleyber Torres
Wins (pitcher): Mike Soroka
Strikeouts (pitcher): Shane Bieber
Wins (team): Yankees
World Series championships: Yankees
MVP Awards: Mike Trout
Cy Young Awards: Bieber
All-Star Games: Fernando Tatis Jr.
Elvis Andrus, Rangers
Home runs: Mike Trout
Hits: José Altuve
Wins (pitcher): Jacob deGrom
Strikeouts (pitcher): Gerrit Cole
Wins (team): Yankees
World Series championships: Yankees
MVP Awards: Mike Trout
Cy Young Awards: Max Scherzer
All-Star Games: Mike Trout -- "It's hard to pick against Mike Trout for anything."
Billy McKinney, Blue Jays
Home runs: Eloy Jiménez
Hits: Ronald Acuña Jr.
Wins (pitcher): Shane Bieber
Strikeouts (pitcher): Walker Buehler
Wins (team): Yankees
World Series championships: Padres
MVP Awards: Juan Soto
Cy Young Awards: Walker Buehler
All-Star Games: Gleyber Torres
Cole Tucker, Pirates
Home runs: Cody Bellinger
Hits: Tatis Jr. -- “You’ve got to go with youth here. … Austin Meadows would be a good pick. Can’t pick (teammate) Brian Reynolds. I kind of like Tatis. He’s young. I really like Tatis. Acuña or Tatis would be my pick, so I’m going to go Tatis because he’s a shortstop and show him some love."
Wins (pitcher): Jack Flaherty -- “Shane Bieber is a sneaky good pick. He’s so good and accurate and just nails. … I like Bieber or Flaherty. I’ve got more hits off Bieber than Flaherty, so I’m going to go Flaherty.”
Strikeouts (pitcher): Nate Pearson -- “Nate Pearson, dear God. I like Pearson. I played behind him in the Fall League. I’m going to go Pearson. One hundred miles per hour is hard to hit now. It’s probably going to be hard to hit in 10 years.”
Wins (team): Yankees -- “It would be helpful if I was super into MLB Pipeline and knew everything about everybody. … Just based off history, I’ll go with the Yankees.”
World Series championships: Braves
MVP Awards: Ronald Acuña Jr.
Cy Young Awards: Gerrit Cole
All-Star Games: Matt Chapman
Hunter Dozier, Royals
Home runs: Pete Alonso
Hits: Ronald Acuña Jr.
Wins (pitcher): Walker Buehler
Strikeouts (pitcher): Jack Flaherty
Wins (team): Braves
World Series championships: Braves
MVP Awards: Mike Trout
Cy Young Awards: Jack Flaherty
All-Star Games: Ronald Acuña Jr.
Miguel Rojas, Marlins
Home runs: Pete Alonso
Hits: Ronald Acuña Jr.
Wins (pitcher): Walker Buehler
Strikeouts (pitcher): Jacob deGrom
Wins (team): Dodgers
World Series championships: White Sox
MVP Awards: Juan Soto
Cy Young Awards: Jacob deGrom
All-Star Games: Javier Báez
Corey Seager, Dodgers
Home runs: Aaron Judge
Strikeouts (pitcher): Jacob deGrom
MVPs: Mike Trout
Hits: Christian Yelich
Wins (team): Yankees
Cy Young Awards: deGrom
Wins (pitcher): deGrom
World Series championships: No Answer
All-Star Games: Nolan Arenado