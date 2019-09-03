MLB announces youth initiatives for 2020

Some of the most passionate players one may ever see, suiting up at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. Hope springing anew across the country, from Tempe Diablo Stadium in Arizona to the historic Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Fla. The crowd going wild on 161st Street in the Bronx.

Some of the most passionate players one may ever see, suiting up at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. Hope springing anew across the country, from Tempe Diablo Stadium in Arizona to the historic Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Fla. The crowd going wild on 161st Street in the Bronx. Fans by the names of Ken Griffey Jr. and Andre Dawson in attendance at elite showcases. Championships won. Dreams turned realities.

The above touches on some of the many highlights from the year that was around Major League Baseball’s Baseball & Softball Development agenda. And with 2020 fast approaching, MLB will again lead wall-to-wall efforts -- from January into December -- to promote the game everywhere, domestically and abroad.

The upcoming year once again will serve to grow and teach the games of baseball and softball on the grassroots and development levels at an unprecedented scale. From the Bahamas to Brazil to Asia, and Mexico City to London -- as well as across the United States -- MLB’s commitment to the future has never been in better hands.

“Increasing youth participation and fostering the development of high-potential athletes continues to be a priority commitment for our sport,” said Tony Reagins, MLB’s executive vice president of baseball and softball development. “With our 2020 calendar of activities, we will not only introduce more youth to baseball and softball, but also provide them the necessary tools to develop a lifelong connection with the game.”

Let’s preview a handful of the many reasons to cheer in 2020:

• MLB Tour: Elite youth showcases represent one of the central pillars of baseball’s commitment to tomorrow. From the Hank Aaron Invitational to the Dream Series, gaudy names have been attached to these events for good reason: they matter, a lot. Take the Aaron Invitational, for instance. Among the past participants who have already graduated high school, nearly 90% are playing baseball on the collegiate or professional level. The MLB Tour should stand to improve those stats even further, ensuring that the best of the best from inner-city and underserved communities get an opportunity at an even playing field.

Showcases for female baseball players are set to expand as well, with the top performers going to the first-ever Girls Baseball Elite Development Invitational and the Girls Baseball Breakthrough Series, during which former pro and Olympic-medal-winning softball players will serve as coaches and mentors.

• Play Ball is back and better than ever: The upcoming calendar year is chock-full of events designed to encourage young people and their communities to engage in baseball or softball-related activities. With hundreds of meetups slated, the message “However you play ball, play ball!” will ring loud and clear. From baseball and softball to stickball championships in the streets, the Play Ball initiative will also enjoy a dedicated weekend to call its own, from Friday, June 5-7.

• Fun At Bat, in school: MLB's passion will stretch from the dugouts to elementary school gym class for more than 3.5 million students in the U.S., United Kingdom and Mexico, with the Fun At Bat program bringing a modified bat-and-ball program to elementary-school kids aged 4-10. Designed to promote fun and active lifestyles while teaching the fundamental skills of bat-and-ball-sports, the mission will have a ubiquitous influence in the year to come.

• College & High School Focused Programs and RBI Tournaments: The prospect-identification efforts will swing into full force around college baseball’s opening weekend, when MLB will host the Andre Dawson Classic and the MLB4 tournaments. The Dawson Classic, held largely at MLB’s New Orleans Youth Academy, is designed to highlight historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and their baseball programs.

Held in conjunction with the Andre Dawson Classic from Feb. 14-16, the MLB4 tournament will host some of the best programs in the country at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Ariz. The lineup of teams will surely impress, with the College World Series champion Vanderbilt Commodores joining the University of Michigan Wolverines, University of Connecticut Huskies and Cal Poly Mustangs.

Also keep an eye out for the return of the Prospect Development Pipeline, oft-referred to as PDP, a premier development and showcase experience for dozens of high school baseball prospects around the country. The two-month program will culminate with the High School All-American Game featuring the best of the PDP’s best during MLB All-Star Week in Los Angeles.

All-Star Week will also include a full schedule of activities designed to promote youth and fan engagement. From the elite Jennie Finch Softball Classic to the Commissioner’s Cup and the Junior and High School Home Run Derbies, there will be a lot of exciting amateur events complementing the Midsummer Classic.

• Little League Classic: As summer winds into fall, the Orioles and Red Sox will head to Williamsport, Pa., for the fourth annual MLB Little League Classic presented by GEICO. The game, held on Aug. 23, will be played in conjunction with ancillary activities for the youth players in attendance.

So, all, enjoy the holidays. Not too long after the New Year, the impressive, eclectic slate of youth initiatives will lead off and go strong throughout the spring, summer and fall.

And if history has been any indication, a handful of MLB’s future stars will be participating, sowing the seeds for successful big league careers during the 2020s, ‘30s and beyond.