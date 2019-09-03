Nats ready to get to work at Winter Meetings
WASHINGTON -- Even though the offseason technically began weeks ago, the last six weeks or so have still felt like an extended celebration for the Nationals coming off the franchise’s first World Series championship. They rolled out the red carpet this past Monday in D.C. for the premiere of the
WASHINGTON -- Even though the offseason technically began weeks ago, the last six weeks or so have still felt like an extended celebration for the Nationals coming off the franchise’s first World Series championship. They rolled out the red carpet this past Monday in D.C. for the premiere of the World Series documentary, another chance for fans to relive a moment they have been waiting for so long to live.
The arrival of the Winter Meetings in San Diego, however, signals a time to shift gears toward 2020 and how the Nationals expect to defend their World Series championship -- especially considering two former Nationals stars crucial to their title run and the franchise’s recent success will be at the center of attention this week and for the rest of the winter in
Before the baseball world turns its attentions to the Winter Meetings, here’s a refresher of where the Nats stand as they descend upon San Diego.
Club needs: The Nats enter the Winter Meetings with one need addressed, bringing back the tandem of
Whom might they trade? General manager Mike Rizzo has certainly had to get creative to pull off trades in recent seasons to not deal from the top of his farm system, but the Nats have still pulled off trades for Gomes and relievers such as
Payroll summary: The Nationals do have a ton of flexibility in their payroll with approximately $80 million-$90 million of room before they reach the Competitive Balance Tax threshold, which they made a priority to stay under last season and, although no one has admitted as much, are likely to do so next year. But they also carry a long to-do list while chasing two of the most wanted players on the free-agent market, both of whom will be seeking megadeals.
One question: Can the Nationals re-sign both Strasburg and Rendon and if not, which is the priority?
It could get complicated if the Nationals try to squeeze both their star players under the same payroll next season and remain under the CBT. That does not mean they won’t explore any and all avenues to do so, but it seems unlikely. Starting pitching, meanwhile, has always been the priority for Rizzo in Washington and the World Series is likely only going to serve as validation. The organization has no clear ready replacement for Rendon like they did for Bryce Harper a year ago and their rotation next year will still feature
