Every team should celebrate a win like this

Over the past few years, four simple words have become something of a mantra around baseball: Let the kids play. Maybe that means flipping your bat after launching a baseball into a fountain. Maybe that means driving an imaginary race car in your dugout. Or maybe, as in the case

Over the past few years, four simple words have become something of a mantra around baseball: Let the kids play. Maybe that means flipping your bat after launching a baseball into a fountain. Maybe that means driving an imaginary race car in your dugout.

Or maybe, as in the case of the Ole Miss baseball team on Sunday, it means knocking off the No. 2-ranked team in the country -- after your catcher throws out the potential tying run at second base from his knees -- and then completely losing your damn mind:

I'm sorry, but that is the only acceptable way to celebrate a win, much less a win as awesome as that one. Plenty of praise will be lavished on the postgame dunk contest between the shortstop and second baseman, and all of it is deserved. But don't sleep on spiking the baseball, an underrated move that looks cool 100 times out of 100. We can only hope that Ozzie Albies and Dansby Swanson are taking notes.