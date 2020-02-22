5 things to watch for as O's begin spring games
NORTH PORT, Fla. -- The Orioles opened their spring schedule with the first of 34 Grapefruit League games on Saturday, dropping their opener to the Braves, 5-0, at CoolToday Park. The next four weeks of games should provide the Orioles glimpses of the future and clarity regarding their current roster as they get ready for Opening Day.
Saturday’s opener signaled that they, and the rest of the baseball world, are one step closer to that milestone. Here are five things to watch for with the Orioles now that Grapefruit League play is underway.
1. Rotation station
Nowhere do the Orioles need to sort more out than on the pitching side of things, the rotation in particular. There are at least three jobs to be won there, and additional impressions to be made further down the depth chart. The Orioles are certainly going to use more than five starters over the course of the year (they used 18 last summer), so auditions like the initial ones
The Orioles have at least seven other candidates behind
2. The Adley Show
3. Mountcastle rising
Rutschman’s situation is different from that of nearly every other prospect in Orioles camp, many of whom have a chance to crack the big leagues at some point in 2020. That means long looks for a lot of young players, specifically
Spotting Mountcastle on defense might be challenging -- the Orioles are going to move him around between first base, third and left field, with an eye toward carving out a positional home. Expect the 23-year-old to get about as many at bats as any blue-chipper in camp.
4. Who’s on first?
Who’s on second? Who’s on third? How about the outfield? In one sense, the Orioles have a surprisingly stable roster in terms of returning position players. But in another, they’ve intentionally given themselves as many options as perhaps any other team in the Majors by bringing an army of versatile utility-types into camp.
The Orioles prioritized versatility last spring, then waited 65 games before repeating a lineup, the most in the Majors. Expect the shuffle to continue this spring. Of the Orioles’ 25 non-catcher position players in camp, 16 could theoretically play multiple positions this spring, and nine could see time in both the infield and outfield.
“The more positions you can play, the better,” O's manager Brandon Hyde said. “We’ll see how the roster looks like at the end. As we’re putting the pieces together … utility guys offer different things."
5. The Rule 5 Draft guys
A pitching crunch forced the Orioles to part ways with Rule 5 Draft pick Drew Jackson last April, so it was easy to forget the Orioles headed north with two Rule 5 guys on the team. The other was
