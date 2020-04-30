Phillies offer credit, refunds for April, May games 

PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies’ ticket office is busy this week, even without baseball. The office is contacting season-ticket holders, single-ticket buyers and group leaders about credits to their accounts or refunds for scheduled games in April and May. Major League Baseball postponed the season indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic,

The office is contacting season-ticket holders, single-ticket buyers and group leaders about credits to their accounts or refunds for scheduled games in April and May. Major League Baseball postponed the season indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the league and others remain hopeful that baseball will be played in 2020.

“We’re trying to help our fans any way we can,” said John Weber, Phillies senior vice president of ticket operations and projects.

The Phillies were scheduled to play 28 games at Citizens Bank Park in April and May. Credits will be applied to games later this season or in 2021.

The club contacted full season-ticket holders Wednesday and partial season-ticket holders Thursday. The plan is to contact individual ticket holders beginning Thursday and continuing next week.

Fans that purchased tickets at Citizens Bank Park should email [email protected] with their ticketing information for future details. Ticket holders can also visit https://www.mlb.com/phillies/schedule/update for more information.

Todd Zolecki has covered the Phillies since 2003, and for MLB.com since 2009. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook .