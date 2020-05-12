Rangers announce Concert in Your Car series

ARLINGTON -- The Rangers announced Tuesday that they will hold a series of four concerts in the parking lot of Globe Life Field from June 4-7 that will allow fans to be entertained by Texas artists and bands while listening from their cars. “Drive-in movies meet live concert,” said Sean

ARLINGTON -- The Rangers announced Tuesday that they will hold a series of four concerts in the parking lot of Globe Life Field from June 4-7 that will allow fans to be entertained by Texas artists and bands while listening from their cars.

“Drive-in movies meet live concert,” said Sean Decker, the Rangers executive vice president for sports and entertainment.

The Concert in Your Car series will begin with the Eli Young Band on June 4, followed by Whiskey Myers on June 5, Pat Green on June 6 and the Josh Abbott Band and Kevin Fowler on June 7.

“It’s definitely unique and interesting,” Abbott said. “Over the past four months, we’ve all learned how to perform these concerts on social media. That eliminates any sort of audible feedback from fans so I think getting the opportunity to play in front of actual fans again and be able to hear them sing along from their cars or honk at the end of the song I think that will be really rewarding. We all miss the stage a lot.”

The concerts will be held in the Tundra Lot B located on Randol Mill Road between Globe Life Field and the old ballpark across the street. The stage will be set up on the north side of the lot along Randol Mill Road, and fans will be able to listen to the acoustic concert through FM radio.

Each concert will begin at 9 p.m. and last one hour. Tickets are $40 per car and are general admission. Parking attendants will direct each car where to park. Capacity will be 400 cars in a lot that normally holds approximately 1,000 vehicles.

Fans are asked to stay in their vehicles. Food and drinks are allowed in, but tailgating or use of flatbeds on trucks is not. Restroom facilities will be available, but with strict protocols.

Each show requires a ticket specific to that date. Tickets for the Concert in Your Car series will go on sale to the general public this Friday, May 15 at 10 a.m., at texasrangers.com/concertinyourcar. All ticket sales will be available online only. Special VIP packages, with guaranteed access in the first two rows of the parking lot, are available in limited quantities and cost $80 per vehicle.

This could be ground-breaking concert format. It has been used in smaller lots, but this will be the largest of its kind to date.

“We are excited to bring this to Globe Life Field,” Decker said. “We can’t express how excited we are to host this event along with Triple-A management and start giving live music back to fans.”

The Eli Young Band hails from Denton and the University of North Texas and has chart-topping multi-platinum hits that include "Drunk Last Night," "Even If It Breaks Your Heart" and "Crazy Girl."

Whiskey Myers is a Southern Rock/country Band from Palestine, Texas, that released its fifth album in September. The eponymous Whiskey Myers album includes the hit single "Gasoline" that reached No. 20 on U.S. mainstream charts.

Pat Green is a San Antonio, Texas, native with seven studio albums and 15 songs that have reached the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including "Wave on a Wave," which hit No. 3. Green is a Rangers season-ticket holder whose "I Like Texas" has been adopted as the team’s victory song.

The Josh Abbott Band is from Idalou, Texas. The touring band just released its debut album, “She’s Like Texas,” and has had five Top 50 country hits. Kevin Fowler is from Amarillo, Texas, and has released several solo albums including Beer Bait and Ammo, and Barstool Stories.

The concert series is sponsored by QuikTrip and Energy Transfer.

