Rangers' season-opening series in limbo

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- The status of the Rangers’ season-opening series against the Mariners at Seattle is uncertain after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced a three-county ban on crowds of more than 250 people to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in that state.

The ban covers King, Pierce and Snohomish counties and extends to the end of March, although Inslee stated that it is “highly likely to be extended.” The Mariners home, T-Mobile Park, is located in downtown Seattle in King County.

The Rangers released the following statement Wednesday afternoon: “With today’s announcement by Washington Governor Jay Inslee that will necessitate the relocation of the Seattle Mariners’ Opening Series with the Rangers from March 26-29, we will be working with Major League Baseball and the Mariners on alternate plans for the scheduling of these games.

“We will provide more information about the plans for this series as it becomes available.”

The first event at the Rangers’ new ballpark, Globe Life Field, is a Chris Stapleton/Willie Nelson concert on Saturday. The Rangers are scheduled to break camp in Surprise on March 21 and are scheduled to play an exhibition game at Globe Life Field on March 23 against the Cardinals and on March 24 against their Minor Leaguers.

The Rangers’ home opener and first regular-season game at Globe Life Field is scheduled for March 31 against the Angels.

