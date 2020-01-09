Rays net J. Martínez in intriguing deal with Cards

The Cardinals and Rays have completed a trade that sends outfielders José Martínez and Randy Arozarena plus a Competitive Balance Round A Draft pick (38th overall) to Tampa Bay in exchange for left-hander Matthew Liberatore -- the Rays’ fourth-ranked prospect -- catching prospect Edgardo Rodriguez and a Competitive Balance Round

The Cardinals and Rays have completed a trade that sends outfielders José Martínez and Randy Arozarena plus a Competitive Balance Round A Draft pick (38th overall) to Tampa Bay in exchange for left-hander Matthew Liberatore -- the Rays’ fourth-ranked prospect -- catching prospect Edgardo Rodriguez and a Competitive Balance Round B Draft pick (66th overall), the clubs announced Thursday night.

TRADE DETAILS

Rays to get: OF José Martínez, OF Randy Arozarena, Competitive Balance Round A Draft pick (38th overall)

Cardinals to get: LHP Matthew Liberatore, C Edgardo Rodriguez, Competitive Balance Round B Draft pick (66th overall)

Rays general manager Erik Neander has spent the offseason looking to add a power right-handed bat to a left-handed heavy lineup and the club believes Martínez, 31, is the right fit.

Martínez has displayed an impressive amount of bat-to-ball skill and power while forcing his way into more plate appearances over the last three seasons in St. Louis. While the 2019 campaign saw Martínez take a step back (.269/.340/.410), the Venezuelan native owns a career .821 OPS. Martínez also hit five home runs and finished with a .997 OPS in 78 plate appearances against southpaws in 2019.

He is limited with the glove, however, finishing with -9 OAA across 79 games in the corner outfield spots. Martínez has been linked to American League clubs for several seasons now in trade rumors due to his one-sided skillset. Tampa Bay has been high on Martínez’s ability at the plate for a couple of years and the club has tried to negotiate a deal for him in the past.

Martínez will make most of his appearances as the team’s designated hitter, which is a more natural fit than playing the outfield or first base. He’ll split time with Ji-Man Choi, Austin Meadows and Yandy Díaz, who all saw time at DH in ‘19.

The Cardinals sending an outfielder to the Rays in a trade is nothing new: Tampa Bay acquired Tommy Pham from St. Louis at the 2018 Trade Deadline. Pham hit .287/.385/.485 over 184 games with the Rays before being dealt to the Padres this offseason.

Liberatore, 20, is baseball’s 41st overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline, and the Rays selected him with the 16th overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft. The Cardinals picked Liberatore’s close friend, third baseman Nolan Gorman, just three spots later in that Draft. Liberatore is known for having a plus curveball, which received a 60 grade from MLB Pipeline on the traditional 20-80 scouting scale. The 6-foot-5 southpaw can also touch 95 mph with his fastball and owns a developing changeup that scouts believe has a chance to become his best secondary pitch.

Liberatore made 16 appearances (15 starts) with Class A Bowling Green in 2019, going 6-2 with a 3.10 ERA, 76 strikeouts and 31 walks across 78 1/3 innings. He instantly becomes one of the Cardinals’ top prospect arms now that Jack Flaherty and Dakota Hudson have graduated to the big league rotation. Adding Liberatore also gives the Cardinals an extra trade chip in any potential deal with the Rockies involving third baseman Nolan Arenado.

The departure of Arozarena and Martínez could signal a potential reunion between the Cardinals and free-agent outfielder Marcell Ozuna, who reportedly named St. Louis as his preferred landing spot on Wednesday. Ozuna hit .241 and clubbed 29 homers in 2019, his second season with the Cardinals.

The Rays receive one of the sport’s fastest players in Arozarena, the Cardinals’ 10th-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline. Arozarena tied for 23rd in the Majors in average sprint speed last season at 29.4 feet per second, but received only 23 plate appearances (.300 average, one home run). The Cuban native has hit in the Minors, finishing 2019 with a .344/.431/.571 slash line and 15 homers across 92 games with Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis. Arozarena figures to have a good chance to be the Rays' fourth outfielder.

Arozarena remains pre-arbitration eligible for the 2020 campaign, while Martínez is set to earn $2.125 million in the second season of the two-year contract extension he signed with St. Louis last February.