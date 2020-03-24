Sox Minor Leaguer tests positive for COVID-19

BOSTON -- The Red Sox announced on Tuesday that one of their Minor League players has tested positive for COVID-19, and the club will shut down Fenway South/JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla., for at least two weeks. The player received the positive test in his hometown on Monday and

BOSTON -- The Red Sox announced on Tuesday that one of their Minor League players has tested positive for COVID-19, and the club will shut down Fenway South/JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla., for at least two weeks.

The player received the positive test in his hometown on Monday and was last seen at Fenway South on March 15.

Though many Red Sox players have left Florida in recent days, some had remained for daily workouts at the team’s complex in Fort Myers.

The following was part of a statement released by Red Sox spokesman Kevin Gregg:

“Given the timing of the player’s positive test and travel, we believe it is more likely that he contracted COVID-19 after he left Fort Myers. Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, the club is shutting down Fenway South from all activity effective today, for at least two weeks. In the meantime, Fenway South/JetBlue Park will undergo a “deep cleaning” to fully disinfect the facility.

“Following the advice of healthcare professionals, the club has instructed all players and staff who came into close contact with the affected player to self-quarantine for a period of two weeks.

“During this pandemic, the health and safety of our players and employees and those in our community is prioritized over all else. The club will continue to follow recommendations set forth by health officials, Major League Baseball, and our own medical team.

“We want to note that the player who tested positive is doing well, and the club is following MLB suggested protocols, CDC guidelines, and local public health recommendations for care. Finally, out of respect for his privacy, we will not comment further regarding the player’s situation.”

This is the first known positive test by any member of the Red Sox organization.

The Yankees recently had two Minor League players test positive for COVID-19, but their Minor League complex is at a different location than George M. Steinbrenner Field, where a collection of Major League players are still able to participate in voluntary workouts.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, MLB canceled the rest of the Spring Training schedule on March 12. It hasn’t been determined yet when the regular season will start.

Ian Browne has covered the Red Sox for MLB.com since 2002. Follow him on Twitter @IanMBrowne and Facebook.