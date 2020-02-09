Sox agree to reworked Betts-Price deal (source)

BOSTON -- Five days after the Red Sox thought they had a trade that would send star right fielder Mookie Betts and veteran lefty starter David Price to the Dodgers, it appears it is finally going to happen -- albeit in a different form and one that could well be

BOSTON -- Five days after the Red Sox thought they had a trade that would send star right fielder Mookie Betts and veteran lefty starter David Price to the Dodgers, it appears it is finally going to happen -- albeit in a different form and one that could well be a better return for Boston.

Just as in the original reported exchange, the Sox will get Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo . But instead of getting hard-throwing righty Brusdar Graterol from the Twins, the Red Sox will instead receive a top prospect in middle infielder Jeter Downs (ranked No. 44 by MLB Pipeline) as well as a Minor League catcher with power and versatility in Connor Wong. Both of those players will come to Boston from Los Angeles.

Neither team has announced the trade, but MLB.com has been told by multiple sources that the agreement is in place and will be finalized once the review of medical information is complete.

The three-way deal that the Red Sox, Dodgers and Twins agreed upon earlier in the week couldn’t be completed due to concerns Boston had after reviewing Graterol’s medical file. At that point, according to MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal, the Red Sox weren’t confident in Graterol’s ability to be a starting pitcher over the long haul.

For the rest of the week, the three clubs tried to broker a resolution, which finally occurred early Sunday evening with two separate transactions: One between the Red Sox and Dodgers and another between L.A. and Minnesota.

TRADES BREAKDOWN

RED SOX-DODGERS TRADE

Red Sox get: OF Alex Verdugo, SS Jeter Downs, C Connor Wong

Dodgers get: OF Mookie Betts, LHP David Price, cash

DODGERS-TWINS TRADE

Dodgers get: RHP Brusdar Graterol, OF Luke Raley, 67th pick in 2020 Draft

Twins get: RHP Kenta Maeda, Minor Leaguer, cash

The Sox, according to sources, will send roughly half of the $96 million Price is owed over the next three seasons to Los Angeles as part of the transaction.

Downs could become a key part of the future for the Red Sox, especially at second base, a position where there has been a lack of stability since Dustin Pedroia badly injured his left knee early in the 2017 season.

Named after Derek Jeter -- one of Boston’s all-time rivals -- Downs could one day become a fan favorite at Fenway. The No. 32 overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft out of Monsignor Edward Pace High School in Miami Gardens, Fla., Downs was dealt from the Reds to the Dodgers on Dec. 21, 2018, as part of the deal that sent Yasiel Puig to Cincinnati.

The 21-year-old Downs hits for average and power. He split last season between Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga and Double-A Tulsa, slashing .276/.362/.526 with 24 homers and 86 RBIs.

Though Downs can play shortstop, scouts project his best position at second base.

Wong, 23, was a third-round pick of the Dodgers in 2017. Though his main position is catcher, he can also play second and third. In 241 Minor League games, he has a line of .275/.342/.510 with 48 homers and 160 RBIs.

While the Red Sox hope Downs and Wong will help them at some point in the coming years, Verdugo, a 23-year-old left-handed hitter with upside, figures to be a vital part of the ’20 squad.

He will likely take the spot vacated by Betts in right field and is the type of hitter who can hit anywhere in the order.

Verdugo slashed .294/.342/.475 with 22 doubles, 12 homers and 44 RBIs in 106 games in 2019. His season ended in early August with a back injury. Verdugo can play all three outfield positions and the Red Sox are excited about his projectability. Verdugo will come to the Red Sox with five years of club control. He was picked by the Dodgers in the second round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

Verdugo, who also throws left, made a needed impact over the first half for the Dodgers when A.J. Pollock was injured. He took over in center, showed more power than he had in the Minor Leagues, brought energy to the lineup and was clutch.

But Verdugo injured his back playing on the artificial turf in St. Petersburg in May, tried to play through it as his production dipped and didn’t play a game after Aug. 4.

Verdugo’s cannon arm will come in handy in Boston. Fenway’s right field is one of the most challenging in the game. A strong arm is considered a requirement to playing the position at a high level there.

As a hitter, the Red Sox are excited about Verdugo’s projectability. They are optimistic that his gap-to-gap swing will play well in Fenway Park, which is known for being a great venue to hit doubles.

The dilemma of whether to trade Betts, a five-tool stud who was drafted and developed by the Sox and emerged into an MVP, hovered over chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and his front office for the entire offseason.

Just days before the start of Spring Training, and in his first major move since being hired by the Red Sox in October, Bloom opted to pull the trigger. In doing so, Bloom executed a blockbuster with the man he worked under for many years in Tampa Bay in Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.

In a vacuum, the Red Sox never would have chosen to move Betts, who is one of the finest all-around players in the game -- not to mention the franchise's 119-year history. But there were other variables. Betts is entering his walk year, meaning he can become a free agent at the end of the upcoming season.

The Red Sox discussed long-term contract extensions with Betts in past years, but the two sides could never find common ground.

Dating back to Spring Training in 2019, Betts repeatedly stated that he planned on measuring his value in free agency rather than signing an extension with the club that drafted him in 2011.

Another big factor is that Betts will earn $27 million in 2020 -- a record for an arbitration-eligible player -- and carrying that salary would have made it tough for Boston ownership to reach the stated goal of getting the team’s payroll below the Competitive Balance Tax threshold of $208 million.

The Red Sox have now reached that goal, taking roughly $43 million off the payroll between Betts and Price. Boston now has a payroll close to $190 million, which could give Bloom flexibility to fill more holes before Opening Day or perhaps leading up to the July 31 Trade Deadline.

By resetting the luxury tax, the Red Sox should have the financial flexibility to make significant additions to the roster in 2021 and beyond.

Though they face the enormous challenge of moving on without Betts, the Red Sox still plan on being a contender in 2020.

On offense, they have a strong nucleus that includes J.D. Martinez , Xander Bogaerts , Rafael Devers and Andrew Benintendi .

While Verdugo can replace Betts in the lineup, it will be interesting to see how Boston fills the void left by Price in the rotation.

The rotation currently consists of Chris Sale , Eduardo Rodriguez , Nathan Eovaldi and Martín Pérez.

Given Bloom’s history with the Rays, it would not be surprising to see the Sox deploy an opener.

As for Betts, he, quite simply, was a force for the Red Sox in every way. In 2018, he won the American League MVP Award for a team that won the World Series, slashing .346/.438/.640 with 32 homers, 80 RBIs and 30 stolen bases.

While he wasn’t as consistent last year, Betts was still an All-Star, putting up a solid line of .295/.391/.524 with 135 runs, 40 doubles, five triples, 29 homers, 80 RBIs and 16 stolen bases. He also won his fourth consecutive Gold Glove Award for his excellence in right field.

In his career with Boston, Betts played 794 games, hitting .301 with 613 runs, 229 doubles, 26 triples, 139 homers, 470 RBIs and an OPS of .893.

Though it seems highly unlikely, there’s always a chance the Sox could reacquire Betts once he reaches free agency in November.

In four seasons with the Red Sox, Price was 46-24 with a 3.84 ERA. Price will best be remembered in Boston for his postseason heroics in 2018, when he pitched the Red Sox to clinching wins in Game 5 of the AL Championship Series against the Astros and Game 5 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium.

While Boston will have plenty of time to see what they have in their three newcomers, it will take Red Sox Nation some time to process the loss of Betts, a dynamic all-around player who gave the Fenway faithful their share of thrills.