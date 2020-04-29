Reds announce refunds for March-May games

CINCINNATI -- With the start of the 2020 season on hold, with the early slate of Major League Baseball games currently postponed, the Reds announced a ticket refund policy on Wednesday. The club is offering fans who are holding tickets for 2020 games scheduled in March, April and May the

The club is offering fans who are holding tickets for 2020 games scheduled in March, April and May the option to apply the value of those tickets towards tickets for the 2021 season or get a refund.

Season Ticket Members choosing the credit for 2021 option will receive a 10 percent bonus concession credit as a benefit. For all of the details about the refund policy, go to reds.com/tickets.

Mark Sheldon has covered the Reds for MLB.com since 2006, and previously covered the Twins from 2001-05. Follow him on Twitter @m_sheldon and Facebook.