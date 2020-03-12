FAQ: How coronavirus impacts Reds, MLB

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- Following a call with the 30 clubs, and after consultation with the Major League Baseball Players Association, Commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Thursday that MLB has decided to cancel Spring Training games and to delay the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- Following a call with the 30 clubs, and after consultation with the Major League Baseball Players Association, Commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Thursday that MLB has decided to cancel Spring Training games and to delay the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic.

After he participated on the call with Commissioner Manfred, Reds president of baseball operations Dick Williams and the team’s leadership held a clubhouse meeting with players and staff.

“I would just say we are working hand in hand, Major League Baseball and the players union, to try to solve over the next couple days what will be a tremendous amount of logistical challenges that arise for all of us,” Williams said. “Getting ready for a Major League season is a pretty carefully scripted process that we go through. Now we all have to hit the pause button and figure out how to react to that. There isn’t a manual for this one.”

There are certainly plenty of questions for fans as the developments continue to unfold over the coming days.

When will the season start?

There is no official start date for the season at this time. What we do know is that the start of the season will be delayed at least two weeks. Opening Day had been scheduled for Thursday, March 26.

MLB will continue to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season. Guidance related to daily operations and workouts will be relayed to all 30 clubs in the coming days.

How will the schedule change to accommodate the late start?

According to the release sent by MLB, the league and teams have been preparing a variety of contingency plans regarding the 2020 regular-season schedule. MLB will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time and will remain flexible as events warrant, with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible.

What’s going to happen with the rest of Spring Training?

Forthcoming Spring Training games were canceled as of 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, and 2020 World Baseball Classic qualifying games scheduled in Tucson, Ariz., were postponed indefinitely.

What about Minor League Baseball?

Minor League Baseball announced Thursday that the start of the regular season, originally scheduled for April 9, will be delayed indefinitely.

Where will players go?

The Reds have closed their complex for Friday, but they plan to keep their player development complex open beginning on Saturday and will continue to hold informal workouts on a voluntary basis. Players will have access to the team medical facilities and training staffs as well.

“We are going to leave it up to the individual player, how they want to take advantage of that opportunity,” Williams said. “A lot of guys really want to get in here and do things, and they feel comfortable here. Others right now, with what’s going on, they may want to take some time. We’ve given them the individual choice over the next couple days. There isn’t the urgency now of playing in any sort of games soon, so that’s been dialed back.”

The Reds' representative to the MLB Players Association, catcher Tucker Barnhart , planned on staying in Arizona, but his pregnant wife and young son have departed for home as a precaution.

“I will remain here until I’m told or given a little bit more information or clear vision on what the schedule looks like,” Barnhart said. “I think after that, for me personally, I will probably go home and spend time with my family as much as possible and help take care of them as much as possible.”

I have tickets to the home opener, what does this mean for me? What about tickets to other games?

This information was part of the Reds' press release:

“The Reds will work with season ticket members, suite holders, groups and single-game ticket buyers regarding a credit for the affected games that could be used for Reds 2020 regular-season games, 2020 postseason games (if applicable) or 2021 ticket purchases. Single-game ticket buyers who purchased tickets for canceled Spring Training games directly through the Reds will receive a refund. We will communicate additional details to all ticket buyers by April 3, 2020.”

Which games will be impacted?

Cincinnati’s first four 2020 regular-season series (11 games) are affected by the delay. The club was to open at home vs. the Cardinals, followed by road series at Toronto and Pittsburgh and another home series vs. the Brewers. For now, it’s not clear if these games will be canceled by MLB or postponed and played at a later date.

How might this affect the Reds once play resumes?

The Reds have a few players rehabilitating from injuries that could provide them with more time to get ready for the season.

Third baseman Eugenio Suárez was set to make his spring debut as the designated hitter on Friday. Suárez, who is working back from January right shoulder surgery following a pool accident at his home, has resumed throwing but is not quite at 100 percent strength.

Center fielder Nick Senzel has been limited to DH duty in four games this spring as he also works back from right shoulder surgery. Senzel, who had his procedure in September, was feeling good during his workouts of late and felt optimistic he could have been ready for Opening Day.

Cincinnati, which spent nearly $166 million in free-agent acquisitions during the offseason, still stands as a potential contender in the National League Central once the public health crisis ends and play begins.

What are they saying?

“We are in such a routine-driven profession that it throws that a little bit. But this is a game -- the old adage -- this is a game of adjustments. It’s just another thing kind of thrown in there that we have to adjust and get ready to play a season. I think it’s something that each one of us will kind of go about a little bit differently. How they take these next few days before we find out a little bit more information and the two-week suspension of the season or hold of the season, I think everybody will approach it a little bit differently. Myself, I’m not exactly sure what I will do.” -- Barnhart

“There’s hard decisions for the fans and teams, but this is honestly the best option we can do. For us, as players, we can only follow the orders.” -- Reds outfielder Shogo Akiyama, via translator Luke Shinoda

“We’ve instructed the players -- just like I would with my own family -- if there is any reason to suspect you have the symptoms or for any reason feel like you’re at risk, we need to get you tested. We’ve told the players we will do everything we can to get you tested, keeping in mind that blanket testing for everybody isn’t practical and actually puts other people at risk, so we’re not encouraging to just go out and test for the sake of testing.” -- Williams

Mark Sheldon has covered the Reds for MLB.com since 2006, and previously covered the Twins from 2001-05. Follow him on Twitter @m_sheldon and Facebook.