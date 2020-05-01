See 2001 NLCS HOF battle, Sun, 9 a.m. MST

Game 1 of the 2001 National League Championship Series was a matchup of pitchers who were both destined for the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Left-hander Randy Johnson and the D-backs got the better of right-hander Greg Maddux and the Braves, 2-0, that day at Chase Field. Fans can relive

While both Johnson and Maddux accomplished great things in their respective careers, the pair went about it in vastly different ways.

"With Randy, you dread the intimidation," then-Arizona manager Bob Brenly said before the game. "And with Maddux, you dread the inevitable. They each go about their business in their own way. Randy is more of an overpowering, challenge-you-with-his-best-stuff kind of pitcher, where Greg Maddux will tease you and change speeds and move the ball in and out and up and down. It is quite a contrast in pitching styles. Generally, they get pretty much the same results."

Johnson was dominant. He allowed three hits and one walk while striking out 11 in the shutout on Oct. 16, 2001.

The D-backs got an RBI single from Reggie Sanders in the first inning and one from Luis Gonzalez in the fifth off Maddux to account for all the scoring.

Maddux allowed two runs on six hits over seven innings.

The D-backs won the series in five games, with Johnson picking up the win in Game 5 at Turner Field.