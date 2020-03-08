Notes: López shows 8 pitches; Grandal runs

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- According to White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal, Reynaldo López was throwing eight pitches for strikes -- or at least eight variations of his main pitches -- during his 4 1/3 scoreless innings in a 6-0 victory over the Padres on Sunday afternoon at Peoria. “Close to it,”

“Close to it,” Grandal told reporters.

Grandal listed off fastball, two-seam, slider, cutter, curveball, split and changeup. López spoke of his fastball, changeup and slider after he recorded five strikeouts without a walk. López also addressed Grandal’s assessment he has two different versions of the slider.

“The first time he caught a bullpen of mine, he realized I have two different sliders, two different speeds for sliders,” López told reporters through interpreter Billy Russo. “He basically developed the plan: Let’s try to go ahead with the slower one and then we can show the faster one, and we can try to mix it up and play with the heaters. That’s what we tried to do today, and I think it went well.”

Said Grandal: “Thought he was great. We did a good job of just pounding the strike zone, getting weak contact. That's pretty much what you want. We want to get weak contact, get early outs, so we can get deeper into games. He’s got the tools to be pretty good.”

López struck out Manny Machado on a hard slider in the first inning and recorded one strikeout with the slower version. He was too quick with his mechanics in his first outing against Oakland and made that adjustment after finding the issue on video.

“I was in my natural rhythm,” López said, “and when I’m my natural rhythm, I’m able to command my pitches. My mechanics are better, slower, and I’m in control of everything.”

Grandal not worried about his calf

Grandal doubled, drove in a run and scored a run while putting to rest any further questions about his left calf strain, which kept him out of game action until this week.

“If something happens, we'll let you guys know,” Grandal said. “Calf feels great. I felt way better going from home to second than the first time I did it during the 'B' game. Other than that, feet seem like they're starting to get underneath me.”

Anderson takes pride in being a ‘girl dad’

As a one-time standout basketball player, White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson watched Lakers great Kobe Bryant and looked up to him.

“Every time you shoot paper in the trash can, you be like, ‘Kobe!’” Anderson said.

But as a “girl dad,” with a daughter who turned 4 on Saturday and another girl who is almost 1, the tragic death of Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, really hit home.

“You love your girls more and appreciate every moment of life,” Anderson said. “When you become an athlete like that, not saying you are untouchable, but people do think you are untouchable and kind of think we are not human. Kind of think things can’t happen to us.”

Anderson, his wife, Bria, and his daughters, Peyton and Paxton, have been together for the entirety of Spring Training. He enjoys as much family time as possible even during a busy baseball season.

“Girls are different, but they are the best. They set you back right,” Anderson said. “I got someone to take care of me when I get older. I know my daughters are going to love me. It’s interesting being a girl dad.

“Being a dad, period -- I get to go through all the things I didn’t do when I was a kid, and I get to give them more life and they get to experience things I didn’t as a kid. It will be the first time for me and the first time for them, so we get to enjoy it together.”

Third to first

• Gio González , sidelined this spring by shoulder discomfort, will make his Cactus League debut Wednesday behind Lucas Giolito against the Rockies. Left-handed reliever Jace Fry , who has not appeared in a game because of back issues, also is scheduled to pitch Wednesday.

• Left fielder Eloy Jiménez departed after striking out in the third inning Sunday afternoon during a 5-4 White Sox victory over the Royals at Glendale. Danny Mendick , an infielder by trade, replaced Jiménez in left before eventually moving to shortstop in the seventh. Per the White Sox, Jiménez was not removed for any health- or injury-related issues.

• Trayvon Robinson , who is 32, was a Minor League callup for the game at Glendale. Robinson has appeared in 1,156 Minor League games and 90 Major League games with the Mariners from 2011-12.

Up next

Right-hander Dylan Cease , slated as the team’s fourth starter, looked ready for the regular season in his last start against the Brewers, when he struck out five and touched 98 mph with his fastball. He continues that 2020 preparation with a home start at 3:05 p.m. CT on Monday against the Reds. The game will be available via a whitesox.com webcast and WGN radio broadcast.