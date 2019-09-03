Rox bring contention mindset to Winter Meetings
DENVER -- The Rockies enter the Winter Meetings considering themselves a contender, even though the industry may disagree after a 71-91 finish in 2019. It makes for an interesting conflict of ideas.
Other clubs entered the offseason believing a couple of valuable players coming off good years -- right-hander
Yet, the payroll is expected to be tight and roster holes are difficult to fill. Can general manager Jeff Bridich keep a roster he likes mostly together and come away with what the Rockies need?
Club needs: A must-get is an experienced catcher to split time with left-handed-hitting
Whom might they trade? Early indications are that the Rockies would love to deal righty reliever
Then there's Blackmon, who is due $78 million over the next four years, and there are incentives. Given the Rockies’ preference for keeping him, a trade would have to be really good.
According to recent reports, teams have contacted the Rockies about star third baseman
Prospects to know: Infielder
Rule 5 Draft: Power-hitting first baseman Roberto Ramos, who hit 30 homers at Triple-A Albuquerque in 2019, is not on the Rockies' 40-man roster and is vulnerable to the Rule 5 Draft. Will the raising of the roster limit by one, to 26, lead a team to pluck him away from Colorado?
Payroll summary: Last year’s final payroll was a club-record $157,162,629, 12th highest in MLB, according to Spotrac. And 2020 commitments and projected arbitration salaries, according to Spotrac, already have the Rockies at $148.3 million. It’s a high figure for a small-to-mid-market team whose new television contract doesn’t begin for another year. Unlike some other teams who are concerned about rising payrolls, the Rockies are refusing to engage in a teardown.
One question: Will the Rockies bring in a proven Major League starter?
The answer last year would have been a solid no, based on the performance of a homegrown rotation for two years. The answer now? Well, it’s still probably a no, and that’s more based on the mostly solid performances of their top three starters (
