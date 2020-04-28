Rockies' Top 5 left fielders: Harding's take
Here is our ranking of the top five left fielders in Rockies history. Next week: center field.
1. Matt Holliday, 2004-08, ’18
Key fact: In 2007, Holliday became the sixth player in Major League history to accomplish at least a .335 batting average, 35 home runs, 130 RBIs, 200 hits and 50 doubles. He led the National League in batting (.340), RBIs (137), hits (216) and total bases (386).
Holliday was far from a one-year wonder. He represented the Rockies in three All-Star Games. Holliday’s 18.5 wins above replacement, according to baseball-reference.com, is sixth-highest in club history, even though he spent only six seasons in purple pinstripes.
2. Dante Bichette, 1993-99
Key fact: From 1995, when Bichette moved from right field to left to accommodate the Larry Walker signing, through his final Rockies season of 1999, Bichette’s .320 batting average as a left fielder was No. 1 at the position.
3. Jay Payton, 2002-03, ’10
Key fact: Payton’s 4.7 bWAR in 224 games with the Rockies was the highest of his six Major League stops.
4. Corey Dickerson, 2013-15
Key fact: Dickerson’s .312 batting average in 2014 would have put him fourth in the NL, but he fell 24 plate appearances shy of qualifying.
Colorado witnessed the beginning of a solid batting career.
5. Seth Smith, 2007-11
Key fact: Smith compiled a 3.1 WAR for the Rockies.
