Rockies' Top 5 right fielders: Harding's take
No one loves a good debate quite like baseball fans, and with that in mind, we asked each of our beat reporters to rank the top five players by position in the history of their franchise, based on their career while playing for that club. Love this list? Hate it? If you don’t agree with the order, participate in the Twitter poll to vote for your favorite at this position.
Hall-of-Fame-bound Larry Walker is the greatest right fielder in #Rockies history. Here is a poll for the others. Remember, those who have shown up in other spots in previous listings aren't on this list. My ranking appears Tuesday.— Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) May 11, 2020
1. Larry Walker, 1995-2004
Key fact: Not only is Walker the first person who played in a game for the Rockies to make the Hall of Fame, but he’s the first Canadian position player.
Walker in right was the proper mixture of science and art -- the way he could fool a hitter into thinking he had a simple fly ball, then play the ball off the wall and cost the opponent extra bases, the way he chased down balls in the gap or down the line while looking at the runners and not the ball, the way he dared runners to try to take 90 feet and then sent them back to the dugout. Add to that his offensive impact.
You can look up the numbers. But click on a video and see assuredness of the left-handed swing and the thunderous yet smooth form on the bases and just imagine.
2. Carlos González, 2009-18
Key fact: Walker and González are the only players in Rockies history who rank in the franchise’s top five in doubles, triples and home runs.
3. Brad Hawpe, 2004-10
Key fact: Hawpe’s 745 games in right field are exceeded only by Walker’s 1,018 in Rockies history.
4. Michael Cuddyer, 2012-14
Key fact: Cuddyer batted .307 over 280 games with the Rockies.
5. Ryan Spilborghs, 2005-11
Key fact: Spilborghs was a solid overall contact hitter (.272/.345/.423) who achieved the difficult feat of elevating production as a pinch-hitter (.305/.411/.425).
There are two problems with going position by position: Regulars such as Walker, González, Dante Bichette, Ellis Burks and Seth Smith played enough in two or three of the outfield spots to be considered top five, and multi-positional guys who weren’t always regulars can get lost.
