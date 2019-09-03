What to expect from Royals at Winter Meetings
KANSAS CITY -- It has been a whirlwind offseason for the rebuilding Royals: New owner, new manager, coaching-staff changes, front-office changes, a pending new TV deal.
But there hasn't been a ton of roster movement, and there probably won't be.
And the Royals are waiting on perennial Gold Glove winner
Still, as the Royals prepare to embark for the Winter Meetings starting Monday in San Diego, they will have some under-the-radar work to do as they try to shore up a pitching staff that was the primary culprit in dragging them to 103 losses in 2019.
Here’s a look at what’s ahead for the Royals:
Club needs
Priority No. 1 will be finding some cost-efficient bullpen help. The Royals had some interest in bringing back left-hander Jake Diekman, whom they signed last offseason before dealing him to Oakland at the Trade Deadline. But Diekman landed a two-year deal with the A's this week. Expect general manager Dayton Moore to scour the market for bargains, not only for the bullpen, but perhaps for the rotation.
Whom might they trade?
Expect all kinds of trade rumors involving
Prospects to know
While Bobby Witt Jr. is the Royals’ No. 1 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, all eyes are on the club's wave of pitching prospects, starting with right-handers Brady Singer (No. 2) and Jackson Kowar (No. 5), and left-handers Daniel Lynch (No. 3) and Kris Bubic (No. 6). The Royals won’t be dealing any of them, and they'll be hoping to stockpile even more pitching prospects, if possible, over the next year. It seems plausible that some of those pitching prospects get promoted to the big leagues this season.
Rule 5 Draft
With the No. 4 pick in the Rule 5 Draft, the Royals will be active next Thursday. They have cleared up four roster spots, and it wouldn’t be surprising if they grabbed at least two Rule 5 picks, hoping to land another Keller like they did two years ago. The Royals did not protect power-hitting prospect Seuly Matias from the Rule 5 Draft, but it seems unlikely he gets taken, as he has been injured the last two seasons and hasn’t risen above Class A.
Payroll summary
Including
One question
When will the Royals be good again? Best guess is they could be able to compete for the playoffs in 2022. This season will be a struggle, simply because they won't have the horses on the pitching staff to win consistently.
