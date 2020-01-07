Tickets on sale for annual First Pitch Luncheon

LUBBOCK — Fans anxious to see what the 2020 baseball season brings can get a preview of their teams at the College Baseball Foundation’s annual First Pitch Luncheon. Tickets are on sale now for the Jan. 29 event at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m.

LUBBOCK — Fans anxious to see what the 2020 baseball season brings can get a preview of their teams at the College Baseball Foundation’s annual First Pitch Luncheon.

Tickets are on sale now for the Jan. 29 event at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the program will begin at 12:05 p.m.

Tables of eight are available for $500, which includes a meet-and-greet session with representatives of the Texas Rangers and priority seating, or $300 for preferred seating. Individual tickets are $25.

Proceeds from the event, sponsored by Fuddruckers, Benchmark Business Solutions, The Griffin Companies and Lubbock Sports, will benefit the College Baseball Foundation.

Featured coaches for the luncheon will be Texas Tech’s Tim Tadlock, whose team is coming off its fourth trip to the College World Series since 2014, and Lubbock Christian University’s Nathan Blackwood, who led the Chaparrals to a 35-17 mark and an appearance in the NCAA Division II tournament in 2019.

Representatives of the Texas Rangers, including Rangers media personality and Texas Tech graduate Emily Jones, also will be part of the program to preview their upcoming Major League Baseball season.

The Kal Segrist Award, given annually since 1999 to an individual who has had a prolonged and positive impact on youth baseball in Lubbock, will be presented. Past recipients of the award will be recognized as well.

"We look forward to the luncheon,” said Mike Gustafson, president and CEO of the College Baseball Foundation. “We’re fortunate to have the Kal Segrist Award, LCU, Texas Tech and the Texas Rangers all in the same room. It'll be a fun hour.”

For tickets or more information on the event, visit www.CollegeBaseballHall.org or call (806) 543-5361.