Tim McGraw to headline Rangers' TEX Gala

The TEX Gala will benefit the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation and its efforts to improve the lives of individuals in the community, especially children, the military, first responders and their families.

The Foundation has been active over the years in holding annual events to raise money. But the TEX Gala is expected to become one of the premier sports foundation fundraising events in Texas.

Having McGraw lead the inaugural event with a benefit concert underscores those lofty expectations.

“One of the Texas Rangers' major goals is being a committed community partner, and we have been honored to help so many individuals for more than 25 years,” Rangers chief operating officer Neil Leibman said. “The Foundation’s work never stops, and we are proud to announce that Tim McGraw will headline the first TEX Gala at Globe Life Field. We are looking forward to an incredible night on April 23.”

The event will feature appearances by the entire Rangers team with a red-carpet arrival. Dinner and the concert will take place on the playing surface of Globe Life Field. A live auction will feature a number of special trips and behind-the-scenes Rangers experiences. There will also be a silent auction with hundreds of unique items.

McGraw is one of the most renowned performers in country music, with a career that has spanned nearly 30 years. Ten of his albums have reached number one on the Top Country Album charts, and he has won numerous Grammy, Academy of Country Music, and Country Music Association Awards. McGraw is one of the top-selling music artists of all time, with more than 80 million records sold worldwide.

The TEX Gala will take place from 6-10 p.m. Information on event sponsorships and table purchases can be found at texasrangers.com/texgala.

