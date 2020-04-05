Wolters, Rox find ways to say thanks, give back

DENVER -- The COVID-19 crisis has restricted Tony Wolters and his wife, Katelyn, in their plans to step up their charitable efforts. But it hasn’t stopped Wolters from using his voice for good. The Rockies' catcher used his newfound free time this week to pen a letter expressing his appreciation

The Rockies' catcher used his newfound free time this week to pen a letter expressing his appreciation to coronavirus first responders.

“With all the first responders out there, I feel like they’re sacrificing, their families are sacrificing, and it’s dangerous, but at the same time, it’s very selfless,” Wolters said from his Scottsdale, Ariz., home. “I just did it because I’m sitting in all the time, working on my baseball, and they’re saving lives. It’s a big impact and I wanted to show my appreciation.

“They’re the engine to everything, and showing my appreciation is the least I can do for the people risking everything.”

Wolters wrote another letter to those impacted by school closures as part of the response to the virus.

Teachers, parents and students, @TonyWolters has some encouraging words as you begin a new week 💜 pic.twitter.com/eVN6sz8J74 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 4, 2020

During Spring Training, Wolters had big charitable plans. After returning to Scottsdale at the end of last season, Katelyn Wolters urged her husband to become involved with Miracle League of Arizona, a nonprofit in North Scottsdale designed to offer safe baseball experiences to children, teens and young adults with disabilities and special healthcare needs. Wolters’ plan was to increase the amount of community work he does in Denver during the season when the team is off.

The couple was hoping to continue their involvement with Miracle League of Arizona with baseball’s shutdown, but that league is also not currently operating.

“That’s the one thing we’re missing out on -- the community aspect,” Wolters said. “We want to get out there and help.

“We’re really big into our dog, and we want to get out there and help the animal shelters. But there are a lot of things we can’t do.”

But Wolters has found opportunities. He discussed his career and his faith on a Zoom chat with Gameday Baseball, a youth and high school program based in Parker, Colo., and appeared on the Mound Visit podcast to discuss his journey to the Majors and his philosophies playing catcher.

Desmond, McMahon help the library

Several other Rockies are also staying active in their communities. Outfielder Ian Desmond and second baseman Ryan McMahon were recorded reading storybooks for children through Denver Public Library Phone-A-Story program. Call (720) 865-8500 and press 3 to hear Desmond read “Dragons Love Tacos” by Adam Rubin … or press 8 to hear McMahon read “Is Your Mama a Llama?” by Deborah Guarino.

Teacher appreciation

As part of a celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week, Topps -- best known for baseball cards -- enlisted Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard for a video message to Denver’s teachers:

Shout out to Denver! @samhilliard25 of the @Rockies is here to wish all of the teachers a happy #TeacherAppreciationWeek! pic.twitter.com/13vGr5YNzQ — Topps (@Topps) May 5, 2020

Topps has also featured Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado and Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich on coloring pages, and encouraged teachers to assign them to their students.

#TheRealHeroes

The Rockies joined others in Tuesday’s celebration of National Nurses Day by covering over the name on their own jersey with the name of a nurse. This is how pitcher Jeff Hoffman honored registered nurse Joey Klinowski: