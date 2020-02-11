Network unveils Top 100 Right Now: 100-61

It's that time of year when pitchers and catchers start to report to Spring Training, which means it's also time for the annual countdown of the Top 100 players in Major League Baseball. MLB Network's production and research team used statistical and scouting analysis to rank the Top 100 Players

MLB Network's production and research team used statistical and scouting analysis to rank the Top 100 Players Right Now for the 2020 season. The formula differs from the Shredder, which is used to determine MLB Network’s annual rankings for the Top 10 players at each position.

The reveal began on Tuesday with Nos. 100-61 and will continue Wednesday on MLB Network, with Nos. 60-41 at 9 p.m. ET followed by Nos. 40-21 at 10 p.m. ET. That will set the stage for the top 20 to be unveiled Thursday on MLB Network, starting with Nos. 20-11 at 9 p.m. ET and concluding with Nos. 10-1 at 10 p.m. ET.

Nos. 61-70 ends with a superstar trio seeking bounce-back seasons in 2020. Clayton Kershaw, Chris Sale and Giancarlo Stanton all ranked in the top 25 in each of the last two seasons, but all three find themselves further down the list this time around after injury-plagued seasons. They're joined, however, by a handful of newcomers in the Nos. 61-70 range, including American League Rookie of the Year Award winner Yordan Alvarez.

61) Clayton Kershaw, SP, Dodgers (2019 rank: 25)

62) Chris Sale, SP, Red Sox (2019 rank: 13)

63) Giancarlo Stanton, OF, Yankees (2019 rank: 19)

64) Joey Gallo, OF, Rangers (2019 rank: NR)

65) Yordan Alvarez, OF, Astros (2019 rank: NR)

66) Zack Greinke, SP, Astros (2019 rank: 71)

67) Mike Soroka, SP, Braves (2019 rank: NR)

68) Tommy Pham, OF, Padres (2019 rank: 45)

69) Jorge Soler, OF, Royals (2019 rank: NR)

70) Josh Bell, 1B, Pirates (2019 rank: NR)

The next set of players features the top three relievers in the Majors. Kirby Yates gets the slight edge, checking in at No. 73, followed immediately by fellow All-MLB First Team reliever Josh Hader and six-time All-Star Aroldis Chapman. That trio of relievers is followed by a pair of National League shortstops who have yet to match the production from their impressive rookie seasons in 2016. Trea Turner, who finished as the runner-up to Corey Seager for the '16 NL Rookie of the Year Award, finds himself one spot ahead of Seager entering the 2020 season.

71) Nick Castellanos, OF, Reds (2019 rank: 87)

72) Max Kepler, OF, Twins (2019 rank: NR)

73) Kirby Yates, RP, Padres (2019 rank: NR)

74) Josh Hader, RP, Brewers (2019 rank: 51)

75) Aroldis Chapman, RP, Yankees (2019 rank: 73)

76) Trea Turner, SS, Nationals (2019 rank: 84)

77) Corey Seager, SS, Dodgers (2019 rank: 48)

78) Michael Conforto, OF, Mets (2019 rank: 60)

79) Willson Contreras, C, Cubs (2019 rank: NR)

80) Gary Sánchez, C, Yankees (2019 rank: 93)

This grouping features three Cy Young Award-caliber pitchers and ends with three Minnesota sluggers. Aaron Nola took a step back in 2019 after finishing third in NL Cy Young Award voting in '18. He's followed on this list by Blake Snell, who struggled to an even greater extent last year after winning the '18 American League Cy Young Award, and Luis Severino, who was limited to three starts in '19 due to right shoulder issues. As for the trio of Twins sluggers, Jorge Polanco, Mitch Garver and Miguel Sanó all played their way into the Top 100 after helping Minnesota hit an MLB-record 307 home runs last season.

81) Aaron Nola, SP, Phillies (2019 rank: 24)

82) Blake Snell, SP, Rays (2019 rank: 26)

83) Luis Severino, SP, Yankees (2019 rank: 43)

84) Ramón Laureano, OF, Athletics (2019 rank: NR)

85) Charlie Blackmon, OF, Rockies (2019 rank: 38)

86) Carlos Santana, 1B, Indians (2019 rank: NR)

87) Eduardo Escobar, 3B, D-backs (2019 rank: NR)

88) Jorge Polanco, SS, Twins (2019 rank: NR)

89) Mitch Garver, C, Twins (2019 rank: NR)

90) Miguel Sanó, 3B, Twins (2019 rank: NR)

The final group in the Top 100 features plenty of newcomers. Overall, 14 of the final 15 players on the list were not ranked among the Top 100 at this time a year ago, including nine of these last 10. Along with a pair of veteran three-time All-Stars in Mike Moustakas and José Abreu, the list is rounded out by a number of promising young stars, including Keston Hiura, Eloy Jiménez and Blue Jays teammates Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

91) Luis Castillo, SP, Reds (2019 rank: NR)

92) Tyler Glasnow, SP, Rays (2019 rank: NR)

93) Mike Moustakas, 2B, Reds (2019 rank: NR)

94) Keston Hiura, 2B, Brewers (2019 rank: NR)

95) Tim Anderson, SS, White Sox (2019 rank: NR)

96) José Abreu, 1B, White Sox (2019 rank: 77)

97) Eloy Jiménez, OF, White Sox (2019 rank: NR)

98) Joc Pederson, OF, Dodgers (2019 rank: NR)

99) Bo Bichette, SS, Blue Jays (2019 rank: NR)

100) Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 3B, Blue Jays (2019 rank: NR)