Here are 10 fun Rox games to watch right now

While the 2020 season is on hold, fans still have plenty of opportunities to satisfy their baseball cravings. Every single MLB game from the past two seasons is available, for free, on MLB.TV. That equates to more than 4,800 games, including regular season and postseason, from 2018 and '19.

This dive into the archives is free to all users, on any supported device, with zero blackout restrictions. Simply visit MLB.TV for details or download the MLB App on your favorite device.

There is no shortage of viewing options, whether you prefer to relive the ups and downs of your favorite team’s season or discover something you might have missed the first time around. There are fantastic individual performances, dramatic October classics, and much more. There's also a large collection of classic games available on YouTube.

To help fans find a place to start amid those two seasons worth of baseball, we’ve curated the top 10 games for each of the 30 teams. Here is a recommended viewing guide for the Rockies.

1. Aug. 11, 2018: Rockies 3, Dodgers 2

Were the Rockies good enough to give the Dodgers a true run in the National League West? Kyle Freeland’s solid start and Ryan McMahon’s three-run, walk-off homer provided the answer.

2. Sept. 5, 2018: Rockies 5, Giants 3

Trevor Story’s performance against the Giants -- three home runs, including a 505-footer that at the time was the Statcast record -- was one for the books.

3. June 28, 2018: Rockies 9, Giants 8

The Rockies had lost nine straight in the National League West and seemed headed for double figures against the Giants. But DJ LeMahieu’s game-winning homer began a march that led to the postseason.

4. April 14, 2019: Rockies 4, Giants 0

The Rockies were off to a 3-12 start and needed a jolt. Righty German Márquez provided it by holding the Giants to one hit, coming that close to the second no-hitter in Rockies history, and Nolan Arenado hit his first home run of the season.

5. Sept. 30, 2018: Rockies 12, Nationals 0

The Rockies tied the Dodgers for the NL West title with a home win over the Nationals in the final scheduled game of the season. But this was memorable because Charlie Blackmon became the first player in MLB history to hit for the cycle in a season’s 162nd contest.

6. Sept. 26, 2018: Rockies 14, Phillies 0

Right-hander German Márquez began his start against the Phillies in the most untouchable of ways. He set a record by striking out the first eight batters.

7. May 2, 2018: Rockies 11, Cubs 2

Nolan Arenado clubbed two home runs and drove in five runs at Wrigley Field as the Rockies won for the second time in what would be a six-game win streak.

8. July 15, 2018: Rockies 4, Mariners 3

Trevor Story, headed to his first All-Star Game, celebrated in the final game before the break by parking a walk-off solo shot to beat the Mariners.

9. June 6, 2019: Rockies 3, Cubs 1

At 22, right-handed starting pitcher Peter Lambert showed he belonged. Lambert set a club record by striking out nine in his Major League debut at Wrigley Field against the Cubs.

10. Sept. 28, 2019: Rockies 3, Brewers 2

The Rockies were out of the race, but the Brewers needed some wins in the final series to win the NL Central. They got none. In the middle game, Sam Hilliard’s homer sent the game into extra innings, and Trevor Story ended it with a walk-off shot in the 10th.

And here are some other games from around the league you might like:

Aug. 17, 2019: Brewers 15, Nationals 14

Christian Yelich homered -- No. 40 -- as part of a three-homer, four-run ninth inning for a 12-11 Brewers lead, only to see the Nationals come back to tie it up against Josh Hader. Yelich homered again in the 13th for a 13-12 lead, only to see the Nats come back again. Finally, in the 14th, the Brewers scored twice and this time held off another Nats surge.

July 25, 2019: Orioles 10, Angels 8

The Orioles and Angels had been engaged in a marathon, 6-hour, 16-inning, back-and-forth affair when things went from simply weird to historic. That's because of who closed the game -- outfielder Stevie Wilkerson, who recorded a 1-2-3 bottom of the 16th throwing nothing but mid-50 mph floaters to record the first save by a position player in MLB history.

July 12, 2019: Rangers 9, Astros 8

The Rangers scored five runs in the last three innings to erase the Astros' 8-4 lead. The Rangers hit five home runs in this game, including three off Astros starter Gerrit Cole.

June 23, 2019: Pirates 11, Padres 10

Former manager Clint Hurdle called this “one of the best wins that I’ve watched in nine years here,” and it was a wild one. Down three in the ninth against a closer who hadn’t blown a save all season, the Pirates rallied to force extra innings. Down three again in the 11th, they battled back -- and then all of a sudden rookie shortstop Kevin Newman was at the plate, working a walk-off walk to cap the Bucs’ fourth straight win.

