New ticket policies for Twins' April home games

MINNEAPOLIS -- As all of Twins Territory deals with the continued effect of the coronavirus on the 2020 Major League Baseball season, the Twins announced an updated ticket policy on Wednesday as a means for fans to receive credit or refunds for tickets to the 16 impacted home games in April.

Any fans who purchased single-game tickets to April home games at Target Field (excluding those purchased through secondary market resellers) can opt to either receive a credit to their account or a refund for the full amount paid. Furthermore, as a means of thanking season-ticket holders and group ticket purchasers for their commitment to the team, the Twins will offer season-ticket holders and groups not only a full credit for the value of their tickets for impacted April home games, but also an additional credit worth 15 percent of that value.

According to sources, the 15 percent additional credit to be applied to season-ticket holders' accounts is among the more generous credits in Major League Baseball -- particularly among teams that were considered potential contenders in the league. The club hopes to consider that additional credit as an investment in the fans that continue to invest in the Twins themselves in these difficult times.

"I think that today's announcement is an attempt to recognize and reward our most ardent supporters, mainly our season-ticket holders and our group ticket buyers, in a way that demonstrates that we're surely disappointed that we're not playing, but we also invite them to continue to stay on this journey with us with the hopes of baseball returning in 2020, and if not, we certainly are hopeful to return in 2021," said Twins president Dave St. Peter. "We're going to need that support from our fans to ensure that the Twins have the success we think we can on the field."

All monthly payment plans for applicable season-ticket plan holders, season-ticket flex-plan holders and Twins Pass plan holders have been suspended. Credit for balance paid will be available to accounts once an updated 2020 regular-season schedule has been announced by Major League Baseball.

While this policy currently only extends to the impacted April home games at Target Field (April 2-4 vs. Oakland, April 6-8 vs. Cleveland, April 17-19 vs. Detroit, April 20-23 vs. Seattle, April 24-26 vs. Boston), the club intends to honor these terms for any of the remaining 65 scheduled regular-season home games at Target Field that could still be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

"With the pandemic, we know there's a lot of challenges in our world that are far more important than baseball, but it's not lost on us that our fanbase is impacted and, frankly, really disappointed," St. Peter said. "They haven't had a chance to gather at Target Field and cheer on their hometown team."

Here's a summary of how the club will handle each group of tickets:

Season-ticket plan holders (excluding season-ticket flex-plan holders)

Season-ticket plan holders who are paid in full will receive a credit on their account equivalent to the value of the impacted April home games at Target Field associated with their plan, plus the additional 15 percent credit. The credit can be applied to future 2020 regular-season home games at the discounted season-ticket holder price or to a '21 renewal. Season-ticket plan holders on a monthly plan will have the credits automatically applied to reduce their season account balance.

More information: 612-370-4575 or [email protected]

Season-ticket flex-plan holders

Season-ticket flex-plan holders who redeemed vouchers for any impacted April home games will receive a credit on their account equivalent to the value of those redeemed tickets, plus the additional 15 percent credit. The credit can be applied to future 2020 regular-season home games at the discounted season-ticket holder price or to a '21 renewal. Season-ticket flex-plan holders on a monthly plan will have the credits automatically applied to reduce their season account balance.

More information: 612-370-4575 or [email protected]

Group tickets and single-game hospitality

Any groups who have purchased tickets, suites or a hospitality space for impacted April home games will be contacted by their group account executive regarding options for rescheduling or alternative options. Any groups that have made payment toward an impacted game will receive a full credit to their account, plus the additional 15 percent credit. The credit can be applied to future 2020 regular-season home games or toward their '21 group reservation.

Twins Pass holders

Twins Pass monthly plan holders were charged for one month at the time of purchase, and all future payments have been temporarily suspended. This amount will be applied to the first month of games when the 2020 season begins.

More information: [email protected]

Single-game ticket holders (not purchased on secondary resale market)

Fans with single-game tickets to any April home games at Target Field will receive a credit to their account in the full amount paid to be used toward future regular-season home games. Single-game ticket refunds can be requested at twinsbaseball.com/refund.

More information: 1-800-33-TWINS

Any fans holding tickets or ticket plans can negotiate refunds by contacting the Twins Ticket Office at 1-800-33-TWINS for single-game holders or 612-370-4575 for season-ticket holders and group organizers.

"If people have questions, reach out and pick up the phone," St. Peter said. "We don't necessarily see this as a cookie-cutter approach and every situation can be a little bit different. At the end of the day, we want to do the right thing by our fans. We feel very blessed to have the group we have, and we really are grateful for their patience."

