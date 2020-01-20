Twins Pass to go on sale for 2020 season

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins will begin selling their 2020 "Twins Pass" ticket plan at 10 a.m. CT on Tuesday, allowing fans to purchase access to 80 home games for the upcoming season at a flat monthly rate. The Twins Pass will allow fans standing room access to every game at

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins will begin selling their 2020 "Twins Pass" ticket plan at 10 a.m. CT on Tuesday, allowing fans to purchase access to 80 home games for the upcoming season at a flat monthly rate.

The Twins Pass will allow fans standing room access to every game at Target Field, with the exception of the April 2 home opener against Oakland. It will initially be available at a special rate of $45 per month through Feb. 12 -- equivalent to $3.38 per home game -- before an increase to a monthly rate of $49 on Feb. 13.

This season, every Twins Pass plan member will receive the opportunity to upgrade to a designated, discounted seat the day of any game, pending available ticket inventory.

Once the promotion becomes active, purchases can be made at twinsbaseball.com/twinspass or by calling the ticket office at 1-800-33-TWINS.

The Twins' 2020 home schedule gets off to a quick start with 16 games in April, including a weekend visit from the Red Sox from April 24-26. The slate at Target Field will also include 37 games against American League Central division opponents, as well as rare visits from the Giants (May 4-6) and Dodgers (July 28-29) alongside premier home matchups against the Yankees (June 18-21) and Astros (July 31-Aug. 2).

Do-Hyoung Park covers the Twins for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter at @dohyoungpark and on Instagram at dohyoung.park.