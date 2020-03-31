Quiz: Which classic game should you watch?

So you, like so many of us, find yourself staring at a lot of extra time around the house and not a lot of baseball. There is some good news: Between the MLB and MLB Vault YouTube channels, there are well over 100 classic games for you to rewatch. But

So you, like so many of us, find yourself staring at a lot of extra time around the house and not a lot of baseball. There is some good news: Between the MLB and MLB Vault YouTube channels, there are well over 100 classic games for you to rewatch.

But well over 100 is, well, a lot. How can you possibly be expected to narrow it down? We have some more good news: We've prepared a quiz to help. Looking for an emotional roller coaster? Want to relive a record being broken? Simply answer the questions below, and we'll tell you which game is perfectly tailored for your enjoyment. (Or you could always wind up just watching them all. We won't tell, we promise.)