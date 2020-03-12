FAQ: How coronavirus impacts White Sox, MLB

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Major League Baseball has canceled the remaining Spring Training games and will delay the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic. The White Sox had a scheduled Spring Training off-day Thursday in Arizona;

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Major League Baseball has canceled the remaining Spring Training games and will delay the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic. The White Sox had a scheduled Spring Training off-day Thursday in Arizona; more information will be known about their immediate future on Friday morning.

The White Sox issued the following statement: “Today’s announcement to delay the start of the 2020 season follows a shared commitment by both Major League Baseball and the White Sox to keep the health and safety of our players, staff, employees and fans as our top priority. Given the unprecedented nature and fluidity of this situation, we ask for patience from our fans as we work with MLB and the 29 other teams to address logistics and scheduling adjustments.

“We are working closely with MLB to monitor this situation and keep our fans informed. While we look forward to the timely return of the game we love, we also recognize that at times like these, baseball is simply a game. The health and well-being of our nation, the great city of Chicago we call 'home' and the millions of fans who support us are far more important than what happens on a baseball field.”

Here are answers to some frequently asked questions concerning this situation:

When will the season start?

There is no official start date for the season at this time. What we do know is that the start of the season will be delayed at least two weeks. Opening Day had been scheduled for Thursday, March 26.

MLB will continue to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season. Guidance related to daily operations and workouts will be relayed to all 30 clubs in the coming days.

How will the schedule change to accommodate the late start?

According to the release sent by MLB, the league and teams have been preparing a variety of contingency plans regarding the 2020 regular-season schedule. MLB will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time and will remain flexible as events warrant, with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible.

What’s going to happen with the rest of Spring Training?

Forthcoming Spring Training games were canceled as of 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, and 2020 World Baseball Classic qualifying games scheduled in Tucson, Ariz., were postponed indefinitely.

What about Minor League Baseball?

Minor League Baseball announced Thursday that the start of the regular season, originally scheduled for April 9, will be delayed indefinitely.

How might this affect the White Sox once play resumes?

Lucas Giolito, the projected Opening Day starter for the White Sox, only threw one Cactus League inning as he was coming back from a minor chest strain just above his right rib cage, which he first felt at the end of January. His scheduled start Wednesday against the Rockies was rained out, as was the first spring appearance for projected fifth starter Gio González (left shoulder discomfort) and left-handed reliever Jace Fry (back). This delay provides all three players additional time to heal, although the Sox will have to find a way to get Giolito, in particular, ramped back up and ready to start when the season begins.

What Spring Training games remained for the White Sox?

A crosstown contest between the Cubs and White Sox was scheduled for Friday at Camelback Ranch. The team had 10 Cactus League games remaining and two exhibition games against the D-backs in Phoenix. All of those games are now canceled, and the White Sox will provide information for those holding tickets to those games in the near future.

What White Sox games are affected by the delay?

Their 2020 season was scheduled to start on March 26 with a three-game home series against the Royals. That was followed by three in Cleveland, three in Boston and a six-game homestand, taking them to April 13. The White Sox are scheduled to play the Royals nine times by April 23.

