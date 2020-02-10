 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
news

MLB News

Iannetta flew to Yankees camp  ... in a Red Sox jet

That's gotta be awkward
By Michael Clair @michaelsclair
5:49 PM EST

Well, that's one way to introduce yourself to your new team. After signing a Minor League contract with an invite to Spring Training earlier this offseason, Chris Iannetta was ready to hop on a flight to report to Yankees camp on Monday afternoon. He surely had the usual fears: Will

Well, that's one way to introduce yourself to your new team.

After signing a Minor League contract with an invite to Spring Training earlier this offseason, Chris Iannetta was ready to hop on a flight to report to Yankees camp on Monday afternoon. He surely had the usual fears: Will my new teammates like me? Will my equipment get lost in transit? Will I wind up in a newspaper article listed as "Florida Man"?

Instead, the veteran catcher was faced with a new issue: His airplane was covered in Red Sox logos. Whoops.

I mean, considering that a Jeter might be playing for the Red Sox, this is just proof that the world is all upside-down.

Michael Clair writes for MLB.com. He spends a lot of time thinking about walk-up music and believes stirrup socks are an integral part of every formal outfit.