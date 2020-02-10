Iannetta flew to Yankees camp  ... in a Red Sox jet

Well, that's one way to introduce yourself to your new team. After signing a Minor League contract with an invite to Spring Training earlier this offseason, Chris Iannetta was ready to hop on a flight to report to Yankees camp on Monday afternoon. He surely had the usual fears: Will

After signing a Minor League contract with an invite to Spring Training earlier this offseason, Chris Iannetta was ready to hop on a flight to report to Yankees camp on Monday afternoon. He surely had the usual fears: Will my new teammates like me? Will my equipment get lost in transit? Will I wind up in a newspaper article listed as "Florida Man"?

Instead, the veteran catcher was faced with a new issue: His airplane was covered in Red Sox logos. Whoops.

When your ride to spring training, with the Yankees, shows up... 🧐🤨🤯. ☹️😕 I cant find the emoji that properly depicts my thoughts. Maybe 😳 or maybe just the fact that I’m using this many emojis... speaks volumes. This just feels weird. pic.twitter.com/IxqKvhytgB — Chris Iannetta (@Chris_Iannetta) February 10, 2020

I mean, considering that a Jeter might be playing for the Red Sox, this is just proof that the world is all upside-down.