Meet Yusniel Díaz: Prospect shares favorites

The future is the theme of Orioles Spring Training this year, with nearly half of the club’s top prospects in camp with the team. That’s a lot of fresh faces, many of whom should arrive in Baltimore before long.

Each week, MLB.com will sit down for a personality-themed Q&A session with one of the club’s top prospects. We’ve already grilled Adley Rutschman and Ryan McKenna. In this next installment, let’s get to know Cuban outfielder Yusniel Díaz , the club’s No. 7 prospect per MLB Pipeline.

Name: Yusniel Díaz

Position: Outfield

Age: 23

MLB Pipeline ranking: No. 7

Signed: Nov. 21, 2015 -- LAD

MLB ETA: 2021

MLB.com: What is your favorite food?

Díaz: Pork, rice, beans and avocado.

MLB.com: What is your favorite color?

Díaz: White.

MLB.com: Who is your favorite non-baseball athlete?

Díaz: James Harden, LeBron James and Usain Bolt.

MLB.com: What is your favorite TV show?

Díaz: Anything with Kevin Hart.

MLB.com: What is your favorite movie?

Díaz: [The] Fast & The Furious. I’m looking forward to the next one.

MLB.com: What is your favorite off-field hobby?

Díaz: Spending time with my daughter. (Díaz’s first child, Valerie, was born in July.)

MLB.com: What is your go-to vacation spot?

Díaz: Jamaica. I really like visiting different places.

MLB.com: Who is your baseball role model?

Díaz: Andrew McCutchen and Mike Trout.

MLB.com: What is your favorite Minor League city so far?

Díaz: I am hopeful [Triple-A] Norfolk ... maybe I will really like it there.

MLB.com: What is the best meal you can cook?

Díaz: I can make good omelets and salads also.

MLB.com: What is your best baseball memory?

Díaz: I have some really good memories [from] Cuba before I started playing professionally. Also, when I signed and afterwards in the Minors.

MLB.com: Did you have a childhood nickname?

Díaz: ‘El Jupe.’ In Cuba, from what I heard, there is a fish with that name. Maybe I look like it; I am not sure.

Joe Trezza covers the Orioles for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JoeTrezz.