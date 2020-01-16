Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuña Jr. 'Braves Win' two-part bobblehead set, Hank Aaron ‘74 replica jersey giveaways highlight Atlanta Braves 2020 promotional schedule

ATLANTA (January 16, 2020) – The Atlanta Braves unveiled their promotional schedule for the upcoming 2020 season at Truist Park. Highlights include six bobbleheads, including a two-part, Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuña Jr. ‘Braves Win’ set presented by Xfinity, commemorating the duo’s iconic celebratory high-fives, Star Wars Night on May

ATLANTA (January 16, 2020) – The Atlanta Braves unveiled their promotional schedule for the upcoming 2020 season at Truist Park. Highlights include six bobbleheads, including a two-part, Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuña Jr. ‘Braves Win’ set presented by Xfinity, commemorating the duo’s iconic celebratory high-fives, Star Wars Night on May 8, a Hank Aaron 1974 style replica jersey giveaway presented by Coca-Cola on July 30, the 11th annual Alumni Weekend August 14-16 presented by your Local Ford Dealer, and Los Bravos Night presented by Georgia Power on September 12. Returning this season are kids-only gate giveaway items for every Sunday home game (ages 14-and under). The Braves home opener is slated for Friday, April 3, against the Miami Marlins.

The 2020 promotional schedule includes more than 12 gate giveaways. Gate giveaways include a Ronald Acuña Jr. replica chain presented by Delta Air Lines on June 23, an Ozzie Albies Funko POP! Figurine presented by Coca-Cola on September 22, and a lineup of unique bobbleheads. The first bobblehead will honor retired Braves catcher, Brain McCann, presented by Northside Hospital on April 6. On April 17, fans will get part one of the two-part, Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuña Jr. ‘Brave Win’ set with part two on April 24. Max Fried’s bobblehead presented by Coca-Cola will debut on May 27, followed by a Tom Glavine 1995 MVP World Series bobblehead presented by Truist on August 16. The final bobblehead will be NL Rookie of the Year runner-up Mike Soroka, presented by NAPA AUTO PARTS, and will be featured on two nights, August 26 and August 27.

Every Sunday the team will have a kids-only gate giveaway for children ages 14 and under. The items include a miniature Ronald Acuña Jr. bobblehead, a pair of RaceTrac The Freeze Goggles, Braves socks, a lunchbox in July, and a backpack in August for back-to-school. As part of these giveaways, Hope & Will’s Sandlot will be free for kids on Sundays during the regular season.

The team has several specialty ticket packages for 2020, including a Silver Sluggers Bobblehead ticket package recognizing the 2019 Silver Sluggers award winners on April 7, Bark at the Park presented by Kroger and WAG-A-LOT on April 5 and April 19, and the Braves Country 5K presented by Mizuno on June 6. The team is bringing back College Nights for the upcoming season with schools and dates to be announced at a later date.

Every weekend at Truist Park throughout the regular season, fans will be treated to Friday Night Fireworks presented by Georgia Lottery, Friday Night Red Outs, Saturday Batting Practice with earlier gate opening times and access to lower-level BP viewing areas, Alumni Sundays presented by Hyundai, and Kids Run the Bases presented by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

The full promotional schedule is below and can also be found online at www.braves.com/promotions.

Please note: Additional promotions will be announced throughout the year and all are subject to change. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Braves.com/promotions.

2020 Promotional Schedule:

APRIL

*April 3 *Home Opener

Magnetic Schedule Giveaway presented by Georgia Power

April 4 Magnetic Schedule Giveaway presented by Georgia Power

Magnetic Schedule Giveaway presented by Georgia Power April 5 Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Ozzie Albies Chain

Bark at the Park presented by Kroger and WAG-A-LOT*

*April 6 *Brian McCann Bobblehead presented by Northside Hospital

April 7 *Silver Slugger Bobblehead

Terrapin Taproom Tuesday*

Truist Tuesday*

April 8 Kid For A Day*

Kid For A Day* *April 17 *Ozzie Albies Bobblehead – Part of Ozzie & Ronald 'Braves Win' Bobblehead Set presented by Comcast Business

*April 18 *Braves Tote Bag Giveaway presented by MLB Network

April 19 Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Braves Cap

Bark at the Park presented by Kroger and WAG-A-LOT*

April 21 *Terrapin Taproom Tuesday

Truist Tuesday*

April 23 *Kid For A Day

*April 24 *Ronald Acuña Jr. Bobblehead – Part of Ozzie & Ronald 'Braves Win' Bobblehead Set presented by Xfinity

*April 26 *Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Braves Socks

MAY

May 8 Star Wars Night*

Star Wars Night* May 10 Breast Cancer Awareness presented by Kroger and WellStar Health System

Mother’s Day Catch on the Field*

Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Mother’s Day Item

May 12 *Terrapin Taproom Tuesday

Truist Tuesday*

May 22 Braves Cap Giveaway presented by NAPA AUTO PARTS

Braves Cap Giveaway presented by NAPA AUTO PARTS May 24 Kid’s Only Giveaway – RaceTrac Freeze Goggles

Kid’s Only Giveaway – RaceTrac Freeze Goggles May 25 Military Appreciation Day presented by T-Mobile

Military Appreciation Day presented by T-Mobile May 26 *Terrapin Taproom Tuesday

Truist Tuesday*

*May 27 *Max Fried Bobblehead presented by Coca-Cola

JUNE

June 5 Play Ball Weekend

Play Ball Weekend June 6 Braves Country 5K* presented by Mizuno

Play Ball Weekend

June 7 Prostate Cancer Awareness Day presented by Northside Hospital

Play Ball Weekend

Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – ‘Play Ball’ Weekend Item

June 9 *Terrapin Taproom Tuesday

Truist Tuesday*

June 14 Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Mini Ronald Acuña Jr. Bobblehead

Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Mini Ronald Acuña Jr. Bobblehead *June 23 *Ronald Acuña Jr. Chain Giveaway presented by Delta Air Lines

Terrapin Taproom Tuesday*

Truist Tuesday*

JULY

*July 5 *Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – BLOOPER Toy Figure

July 7 Terrapin Taproom Tuesday *

Truist Tuesday*

July 12 Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Braves Lunchbox

Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Braves Lunchbox *July 28 *Terrapin Taproom Tuesday *

Truist Tuesday*

July 30 1974 Replica Hank Aaron Jersey Giveaway presented by Coca-Cola

1974 Replica Hank Aaron Jersey Giveaway presented by Coca-Cola *July 31 *Hank Aaron Weekend presented by Delta Air Lines

AUGUST

*August 1 *Hank Aaron Weekend presented by Delta Air Lines

TOPPS Card Pack Giveaway

August 2 BLOOPER Brunch*

Hank Aaron Weekend presented by Delta Air Lines

Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Braves Backpack

August 14 Alumni Weekend presented by your Local Ford Dealer

Alumni Weekend presented by your Local Ford Dealer August 15 Alumni Weekend presented by your Local Ford Dealer

Alumni Weekend presented by your Local Ford Dealer August 16 Alumni Weekend presented by your Local Ford Dealer

Tom Glavine 1995 MVP World Series Bobblehead presented by Truist

August 18 *Terrapin Taproom Tuesday

Truist Tuesday*

August 25 *Terrapin Taproom Tuesday

Truist Tuesday*

August 26 Mike Soroka Bobblehead presented by NAPA AUTO PARTS

Mike Soroka Bobblehead presented by NAPA AUTO PARTS August 27 Mike Soroka Bobblehead presented by NAPA AUTO PARTS

Mike Soroka Bobblehead presented by NAPA AUTO PARTS August 30 Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – TOPPS Baseball Cards

SEPTEMBER

September 7 Childhood Cancer Awareness Day

Childhood Cancer Awareness Day September 8 *Terrapin Taproom Tuesday

Truist Tuesday*

September 12 Los Bravos Night presented by Georgia Power

Los Bravos Night presented by Georgia Power September 13 Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Backpack Clip

Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Backpack Clip September 22 Ozzie Albies Funko Pop! Giveaway presented by Coca-Cola

Terrapin Taproom Tuesday*

Truist Tuesday*

September 27 Kids-Only Gate Giveaway – Braves Beanie

*Specialty Ticket Package