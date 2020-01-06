Brewers On Deck tickets expected to sell out for second consecutive year

MILWAUKEE – For the second consecutive year, tickets for Brewers On Deck are expected to sell out in advance of the event. Set to take place on Sunday, January 26 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee, Brewers On Deck is the winter fan

MILWAUKEE – For the second consecutive year, tickets for Brewers On Deck are expected to sell out in advance of the event. Set to take place on Sunday, January 26 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee, Brewers On Deck is the winter fan festival that bridges the gap between the Wisconsin winter and Spring Training. Fans who are considering Brewers On Deck will want to plan accordingly.

“The 2019 Brewers On Deck event marked the first time in history that we sold out in advance, and sales for 2020 are on track with last year’s pace,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. “We encourage anyone who wants to attend Brewers On Deck to purchase their tickets very soon as we expect the inventory will be exhausted before the day of the event.”

Tickets are currently available at Brewers.com/ondeck, by calling 414-902-4000 or by visiting the Miller Park Box Office. Advance tickets for Brewers On Deck are $20 for adults and $15 for children age 14 and under. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Brewers Community Foundation. Please note, however, that the Breakfast with the Brewers event is sold out.

Brewers On Deck will feature a number of activities for the entire family. Autographs and photos from Brewers players, coaches and alumni, interactive games, Q&A sessions and game shows with Brewers players, coaches and broadcasters, vendor booths with baseball memorabilia, the Brewers Community Foundation treasure hunt and live auction, as well as many other activities will all be a part of Brewers On Deck.

Details regarding player appearances and event activities will be announced later this month.