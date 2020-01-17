Pirates CARE-a-van Tour schedule set for 2020

The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced the schedule for the Pirates CARE-a-van, which will take place from Wednesday, January 22 through Friday, January 24. The 2020 CARE-a-van will take part in public and private community events over the days leading up to PiratesFest at PNC Park, presented by Chick-fil-A Pittsburgh. The

The CARE-a-van will now feature four busses and an expanded footprint from recent years, with stops as far north as Erie, Pa and as far south as Clarksburg, WV. The groups will take part in over 35 events impacting 18 cities in the greater Pittsburgh area, including in Altoona, Pa - home of the Pirates Double-A affiliate the Altoona Curve; Morgantown, WV - home of the Pirates Single-A affiliate the West Virginia Black Bears; and more.

Pirates players and prospects scheduled to take part in this year’s CARE-a-van include Josh Bell, Nick Burdi, Blake Cederlind, Will Craig, Geoff Hartlieb, Ke’Bryan Hayes, Guillermo Heredia, Clay Holmes, Sam Howard, Cody Ponce, Yacksel Rios and Bryan Reynolds. In addition to players, Pirates manager Derek Shelton will be joined by coaches Tarrik Brock, Joey Cora, Don Kelly, Oscar Marin, Justin Meccage, Mike Rabelo and Glenn Sherlock on the three-day tour.

The CARE-a-van features four separate groups of players and coaches traveling to public and private community action events throughout the region. Pirates players, coaches, front office personnel and Pirates Charities partner with local non-profits and donate their time to assist with projects and outreach, as well as visit with schools and community organizations. At each public event, members of the Pirates Sales Team will be available to answer questions regarding the exciting 2020 group packages, and theme nights and more.

Please click here for complete CARE-a-van stop-by-stop details. General public access events are noted and community members are welcome to attend; all others are closed community events.