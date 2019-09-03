What's on shopping list for AL East teams?
One can bet that teams from the American League East will be active during the Winter Meetings, which start Sunday in San Diego. From the top of the division to the bottom, every team needs something. With that in mind, here are the biggest needs for each AL East team.
Blue Jays: Veteran starting pitching
The Blue Jays are excited about the future, thanks to young position players such as
The Blue Jays will not look to break the bank and sign a pitcher like
Orioles: Pitching, middle infielders
The Orioles have needs everywhere, but their biggest need is pitching and middle infield help. They could be down to three starters by next week if they trade
The Orioles on Monday parted ways with Jonathan Villar, their most productive player in 2019, and they are planning for shortstop
Rays: Catcher
The team received unexpected production from
Will
Red Sox: Starting pitching
The Red Sox need to create much better depth in the starting rotation, particularly given the health issues that
Yankees: An ace
Going into the Winter Meetings, the Yankees have a few question marks when it comes to their starting rotation. They still don’t know how long
Don’t look for the Yankees to stand pat on their current rotation. According to MLB.com sources, the Yankees are in the Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg sweepstakes. In fact, the Yankees had a meeting with Cole on Tuesday and plan to talk to Strasburg on Wednesday. The question is, will the Yankees to go all in to sign with those high-profile aces? The Yankees selected Cole in the first round of the 2008 MLB Draft out of high school, but he chose to attend UCLA instead. Cole could be the more likely option, as there are reports saying that the Nationals may be the front-runners to re-sign Strasburg.
