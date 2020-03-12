FAQ: How coronavirus impacts Angels, MLB

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Major League Baseball announced on Thursday it will suspend Spring Training games and delay the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Angels, who were scheduled to open the season in Houston on March 26 before hosting

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Major League Baseball announced on Thursday it will suspend Spring Training games and delay the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Angels, who were scheduled to open the season in Houston on March 26 before hosting their home opener against the Astros on April 3, released the following statement:

"MLB Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. announced that MLB has decided to suspend Spring Training games and to delay the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our fans, players and employees. MLB and the Angels will continue to take the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts. We send our best wishes to all individuals and communities that have been impacted by coronavirus.”

Here are a few key questions and what we know right now:

When will the season start?

There is no official start date at this time. What we do know is that the start of the regular season will be delayed at least two weeks. Opening Day had been scheduled for Thursday, March 26.

MLB will continue to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season. Guidance related to daily operations and workouts will be relayed to all 30 clubs in the coming days.

How will the schedule change to accommodate the late start?

According to the release sent by MLB, the league and teams have been preparing a variety of contingency plans regarding the 2020 regular-season schedule. MLB will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time and will remain flexible as events warrant, with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible.

What’s going to happen with the rest of Spring Training?

Forthcoming Spring Training games were canceled as of 1 p.m. PT on Thursday, and 2020 World Baseball Classic qualifier games scheduled in Tucson, Ariz., were postponed indefinitely. The Freeway Series is also affected, as the game at Angel Stadium on March 21 and the two games at Dodger Stadium on March 22 and 23 are all cancelled.

What about Minor League Baseball?

Minor League Baseball announced Thursday that the start of its regular season, originally scheduled for April 9, will be delayed indefinitely.

How do ticket refunds work?

For fans who purchased tickets through the Angels, they should contact their individual sales representative or call (714) 4Angels to speak with the ticket office.

How might this affect the Angels once play resumes?

It works in Shohei Ohtani’s favor, as he still not slated to return to the mound until mid-May, though he now will miss less time as a two-way player. Right-hander Griffin Canning is also sidelined with elbow issues and now might miss less time early in the season.

