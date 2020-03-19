You get to decide who has the best hair in baseball

Opening Day might have to wait a while, but baseball's many hairstyles know no offseason. Short, long, beaded, dyed -- no matter what look you're into, if you can dream, one of your favorite stars is rocking it. But just who has the best hair in the big leagues? Well,

Opening Day might have to wait a while, but baseball's many hairstyles know no offseason. Short, long, beaded, dyed -- no matter what look you're into, if you can dream, one of your favorite stars is rocking it.

But just who has the best hair in the big leagues? Well, that's up for you to decide: All March long, MLB Network Radio is holding a tournament to determine just who has the #BHIB -- the best hair in baseball.

💈 The #BracketContent you need 💈



We're launching the OFFICIAL* bracket to finally settle the debate:



Who has the Best Hair in Baseball?



Matchups begin WEDNESDAY via Twitter polls at @MLBNetworkRadio #ManeMadness #MLBTheFlow

(First impression: Lindor, Bichette and Fernando Tatis Jr. in the same region is criminally unfair, while Dansby Swanson is a sleeper who can make a run all the way to the Final Four.)

Of course, not long after the bracket dropped, Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker informed them that they'd made a grave omission:

What in the hell????? — Cole Tucker (@cotuck) March 17, 2020

I mean, he's got a point:

The flow. The smile. Cole Tucker just stole our hearts. pic.twitter.com/KpHJjsskGH — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 23, 2019

Tucker found his way into a play-in game against none other than Mike Trout, where he (justifiably) cruised to a win:

💈 Best Hair in Baseball 💈



Per our Selection Committee, @cotuck will be added to the OFFICIAL #BHIB bracket, as a play-in game vs @MikeTrout. So let's begin:

Who has better hair?
@Pirates Cole Tucker
@Angels Mike Trout



Who has better hair?@Pirates Cole Tucker 📸 https://t.co/5ZBcZarvSI@Angels Mike Trout 📸 https://t.co/opsu366MYk — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) March 17, 2020

The first round is underway as we speak, so make sure to head over to the MLB Network Radio Twitter account to make your voice heard and follow along all month.