Brewers TV affiliate to re-air '19 opener Thurs.

MILWAUKEE -- There won’t be any live baseball at Miller Park on what was supposed to be Opening Day, but there will be a doubleheader -- actually, a tripleheader -- of Brewers classics.

After Game 1 of the 2018 National League Division Series airs at 7:30 a.m. CT on Brewers.com and MLB’s YouTube channel as part of the league’s “Opening Day At Home” event, FOX Sports Wisconsin will broadcast last year’s Opening Day thriller against the Cardinals at noon CT, with replays at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. CT.

And, as a bonus, the radio broadcast of last year’s Opening Day win over St. Louis -- featuring Bob Uecker’s call of Lorenzo Cain’s game-winning catch -- will also air on 620 AM WTMJ beginning at 6 p.m. CT.

Those broadcasts are part of a slew of games available to fans who find themselves craving baseball. MLB.TV has unlocked its archive of all games from 2018 and 2019, and more classic games from the last 30 years are available at the “MLB Vault” YouTube channel. For fans in Wisconsin, Thursday’s 2019 Opening Day re-broadcast continues a series of memorable games being aired on FOX Sports Wisconsin.

Here are some other games slated to air on the Brewers’ TV affiliate in the coming days:

-- Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m. CT: After three stolen bases and a walk-off double against the Cubs, Craig Counsell deemed it “the best game I have ever seen [Christian] Yelich have” on Sept. 7, 2019.

-- Saturday, March 28 at noon CT: Rookie Keston Hiura goes 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double and three runs scored at Pittsburgh on Aug. 7, 2019.

-- Monday, March 30 at 6 p.m. CT: In a 14-inning marathon, Yelich became the 19th member of the 40/20 club when he hit two home runs on Aug. 17, 2019 at Nationals Park. (Re-airs Tuesday, March 31 at noon CT).

Adam McCalvy has covered the Brewers for MLB.com since 2001. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram and like him on Facebook.