Soler's son takes him yard, then imitates dad
Jorge Soler made history for the Royals last year, smashing a franchise-record 48 home runs while playing in all 162 games of the season. Now it's time to see what his son, Jorley, has got. As it turns out, it looks a lot like what we saw from Jorge in
We've become accustomed to seeing big leaguers taking their kids deep -- remember Freddie Freeman and Sonny Gray? -- but this time, it was junior taking dad over the wall. Jorley slammed a pitch from Jorge over what would be the left-center-field wall and into the palm trees. He even got a nice bat-flip in.
Soler hits one out of the yard!— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 29, 2020
Mini @solerpower12 did not fall far from the tree. ☀️💪 #AlwaysRoyal pic.twitter.com/yQEuyXHHvu
As he finished his home run trot, Jorley emulated his dad with a point to the sky. Keep an eye on this kid, we might just see him in the Majors in about 15 years.
Yeah, we needed this. 😊 pic.twitter.com/nv6H6UXnMp— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 29, 2020
