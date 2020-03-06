The one player each team can't do without
Baseball teams are a collective. The impact of a single individual is limited by the format of the sport, the length of the season, the size of the roster. Last year, the Nationals didn’t just survive the departure of their former franchise face in free agency; they won the whole darn thing.
All that said, certain individuals stand out in a crowd, and that leads to this annual conversation about indispensable players -- the guys who will be most responsible for dictating the direction of their respective clubs in 2020. (Here’s last year’s version of this exercise, if you’re interested.)
It’s not enough to just sort last year’s Wins Above Replacement leaders and go from there, because every season is its own entity with its own demands. So some of these picks might look askew to you. Just hear me out … and then debate away. For the most part, we’re only including guys already on the 26-man roster, but in a couple of cases, we are naming prospects who are likely to debut this year.
AMERICAN LEAGUE EAST
Blue Jays: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 3B
It is true that other Toronto youngsters -- Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- outperformed Vladito in a limited sample last season. But wherever the Blue Jays are headed, whatever they become, whenever they return to contention (and that could possibly be this year if it all comes together),
Orioles: Trey Mancini, OF
At a time when the O’s are clearly rebuilding,
Rays: Blake Snell, LHP
I’ll forever wonder what October 2019, in which the Rays pushed the Astros to Game 5 in the American League Division Series, might have looked like had
Red Sox: Xander Bogaerts, SS
With injuries clouding their pitching picture, Boston’s path to prominence in 2020 would almost certainly have to involve an overpowering offense. While the young Rafael Devers was every bit as brilliant at the plate in '19, in the wake of the Mookie Betts trade, this is
Yankees: Gerrit Cole, RHP
Gleyber Torres’ upside and importance to the lineup is augmented by the injury issues currently affecting Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. But
AL CENTRAL
Indians: Francisco Lindor, SS
By virtue of his leadoff lumber, defensive brilliance and overall energy,
Royals: Whit Merrifield, 2B
He plays everywhere, maintains a focused plate presence (new manager Mike Matheny took the bold step of comparing
Tigers: Casey Mize, RHP
We’re pulling for a Miguel Cabrera comeback, but this team is turning over in a hurry. And it’s likely that, at some point this summer, a rotation spot will be turned over to Mize, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft and MLB Pipeline’s No. 7 overall prospect. The Tigers need this to be the year that
Twins: José Berríos, RHP
The addition of Josh Donaldson greatly increases the odds that the Twins will keep pouring on the runs. Still, they need their starting rotation to rise up if they’re going to not only defend their AL Central crown but advance in October. In the current cast,
White Sox: Yasmani Grandal, C
He was the first acquisition of a busy offseason on the South Side for a reason.
AL WEST
A’s: Matt Chapman, 3B
A gifted defender (consecutive Platinum Gloves),
Angels: Shohei Ohtani, DH/RHP
Overthinking it? Guilty! Because yes, Mike Trout is still on the Angels. But listen: The addition of Anthony Rendon raised this club’s offensive floor and eases some of the pressure on Trout, as could the eventual promotion of Jo Adell.
Astros: Justin Verlander, RHP
Hey, we’re all curious to see how the Astros respond to unprecedented scrutiny in 2020. But at the end of the day, the most meaningful change from last year to this year is the departure of Cole and the questions it creates in a rotation fronted by two guys north of 35. An injury and/or regression from a 37-year-old
Mariners: Jarred Kelenic, OF
At the risk of heaping too much on a 20-year-old who has yet to make his Major League debut,
Rangers: Joey Gallo, OF
NATIONAL LEAGUE EAST
Braves: Ronald Acuña Jr., OF
Freddie Freeman is the leader of this team, and here’s hoping elbow issues don’t hamper him at all in 2020. That said, it is (increasingly)
Marlins: Sixto Sanchez, RHP
To their credit, the Marlins have made attempts to improve their competitiveness in 2020. But their focus is still on the future, and nobody in their system commands as much interest as this J.T. Realmuto trade acquisition, who manager Don Mattingly already jokes is a first-name-only type of celebrity (just call him “Sixto”) in Miami. Now, MLB Pipeline’s No. 22 overall prospect just needs to debut in 2020 … and be the guiding light in a rebuild centered largely around pitching.
Mets: Jacob deGrom, RHP
With the gains the Mets have made offensively -- in no small part because of Pete Alonso’s emergence -- preseason projections love this team. But consecutive Cy Young Awards further seal
Nationals: Juan Soto, OF
Even I am upset with myself for not selecting Max Scherzer, and this club will continue to rely on its great rotation. But
Phillies: J.T. Realmuto, C
It’s a Bryce Harper-led bunch, no doubt. But this is a guy even Harper raves about. As with Grandal (and, for that matter, Ohtani),
NL CENTRAL
Brewers: Christian Yelich, OF
Josh Hader occupied this spot last year and arguably could again, given the overall complexion of the Brewers' pitching staff and the reliance on a bullish bullpen. But the losses of Grandal and Mike Moustakas only add to the importance of the 2018 NL MVP. And though the Brewers thrived late in the 2019 regular season without him, something tells me they’d much rather have their newly extended star for the duration of this year's campaign.
Cardinals: Jack Flaherty, RHP
The Cards didn’t tap their full offensive potential last year and might in 2020. But this is still likely to be a pitching-based ballclub, and
Cubs: Javier Báez, SS
There are plenty of reasons why the Cubs sputtered in September again in 2019, but
Pirates: Josh Bell, 1B
It’s no secret the Buccos have a lot of heavy lifting to do before they’re ready to vie for the NL Central crown again. But in the meantime, who doesn’t love watching
Reds: Eugenio Suárez, 3B
As one of the world’s foremost Joey Votto fans, it pains me to admit the offensive focal point of this lineup has shifted across the diamond. But
NL WEST
D-backs: Ketel Marte, 2B
He’s not Arizona’s only Marte anymore after the addition of Starling. But
Dodgers: Walker Buehler, RHP
Cody Bellinger is an MVP-caliber asset at whatever position he happens to play on a given day, and Mookie Betts is Mookie Betts. But the presence of one would help account for the absence of another. Were I a Dodgers fan, I’d be more concerned if
Giants: Buster Posey, C/1B
His arrival a decade ago ushered in a downright dynastic era for the Giants, and now, he’s one of the last remnants of those runs. Posey is far from the offensive player he once was, but even with catching prospect Joey Bart closing in on the big leagues, he has, at the very least, a viable, valuable role mentoring role in an evolving clubhouse.
Padres: Fernando Tatis Jr., SS
One of the game’s most electric players. That doesn’t mean
Rockies: Nolan Arenado, 3B
Seven Gold Gloves. Four Silver Sluggers. A fiery demeanor between the lines that others feed off. This is
